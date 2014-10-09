Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 10, 2014 | 12:25am IST

Black flag of Islamic State

A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Friday, October 10, 2014
A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
1 / 19
An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of militias from the town of Derna, drive along a road in eastern Libya after pledging allegiance to the Islamic State, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of militias from the town of Derna, drive along a road in eastern Libya after pledging allegiance to the Islamic State, October 3, 2014....more

Friday, October 10, 2014
An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of militias from the town of Derna, drive along a road in eastern Libya after pledging allegiance to the Islamic State, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 19
A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Friday, October 10, 2014
A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
3 / 19
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 10, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 19
Militant Islamist fighters parade on military vehicles along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters parade on military vehicles along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 10, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters parade on military vehicles along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 19
Fighters of al-Qaeda linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant parade at the Syrian town of Tel Abyad, near the border with Turkey, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yaser Al-Khodor

Fighters of al-Qaeda linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant parade at the Syrian town of Tel Abyad, near the border with Turkey, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yaser Al-Khodor

Friday, October 10, 2014
Fighters of al-Qaeda linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant parade at the Syrian town of Tel Abyad, near the border with Turkey, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yaser Al-Khodor
Close
6 / 19
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, Iraq, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, Iraq, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 10, 2014
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, Iraq, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 19
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 10, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 19
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias pull down a flag belonging to Islamic State militants at Amerli, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias pull down a flag belonging to Islamic State militants at Amerli, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer

Friday, October 10, 2014
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias pull down a flag belonging to Islamic State militants at Amerli, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
Close
9 / 19
Men pray outside their shops beside flags belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Raqqa, Syria, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Men pray outside their shops beside flags belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Raqqa, Syria, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 10, 2014
Men pray outside their shops beside flags belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Raqqa, Syria, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 19
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 10, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 19
A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 10, 2014
A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 19
Militant Islamist fighters wave flags from vehicles during a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters wave flags from vehicles during a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 10, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters wave flags from vehicles during a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 19
Militant Islamist fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 10, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 19
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant holds a weapon while another holds a flag in the city of Mosul, Iraq, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant holds a weapon while another holds a flag in the city of Mosul, Iraq, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 10, 2014
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant holds a weapon while another holds a flag in the city of Mosul, Iraq, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 19
Militant Islamist fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 10, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 19
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 10, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 19
Militant Islamist fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 10, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 19
Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 10, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

Next Slideshows

Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

Rare scenes from within the reclusive state.

09 Oct 2014
Caught in the crossfire

Caught in the crossfire

The civilian death toll continues to rise in east Ukraine, with the conflict still claiming about 10 lives a day.

09 Oct 2014
Siege of Kobani

Siege of Kobani

U.S.-led air strikes push Islamic State fighters back to the edges of the Syrian Kurdish border town.

09 Oct 2014
Tension in Kashmir

Tension in Kashmir

Thousands have taken refuge after some of the most intense fighting between Pakistan and India in a decade.

09 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures