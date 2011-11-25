Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 25, 2011 | 7:35pm IST

Black Friday frenzy

<p>Customers wait for the midnight opening of Macy's department store in New York November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Customers wait for the midnight opening of Macy's department store in New York November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, November 25, 2011

Customers wait for the midnight opening of Macy's department store in New York November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
1 / 20
<p>Shoppers waiting in line for a Target store to open wrap around the side of a shopping complex on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Shoppers waiting in line for a Target store to open wrap around the side of a shopping complex on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, November 25, 2011

Shoppers waiting in line for a Target store to open wrap around the side of a shopping complex on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
2 / 20
<p>Target employee Mark McAllister (R) holds the front door open for "Black Friday" shoppers at the midnight opening of the company's Northgate store in Seattle, Washington, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Target employee Mark McAllister (R) holds the front door open for "Black Friday" shoppers at the midnight opening of the company's Northgate store in Seattle, Washington, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Friday, November 25, 2011

Target employee Mark McAllister (R) holds the front door open for "Black Friday" shoppers at the midnight opening of the company's Northgate store in Seattle, Washington, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
3 / 20
<p>A customer runs into a Best Buy store as it opens in Pineville, North Carolina November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

A customer runs into a Best Buy store as it opens in Pineville, North Carolina November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Friday, November 25, 2011

A customer runs into a Best Buy store as it opens in Pineville, North Carolina November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
4 / 20
<p>A woman pulls shopping carts through the aisle of a Target store on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

A woman pulls shopping carts through the aisle of a Target store on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, November 25, 2011

A woman pulls shopping carts through the aisle of a Target store on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
5 / 20
<p>Shoppers pay for their purchases at an Old Navy store as "Black Friday" shoppers get an early start at the Citadel outlet stores on Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Shoppers pay for their purchases at an Old Navy store as "Black Friday" shoppers get an early start at the Citadel outlet stores on Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Friday, November 25, 2011

Shoppers pay for their purchases at an Old Navy store as "Black Friday" shoppers get an early start at the Citadel outlet stores on Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
6 / 20
<p>Cars file into parking slots as Black Friday shoppers took advantage of the Citadel outlet stores 10p.m. start on Thanksgiving day in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Cars file into parking slots as Black Friday shoppers took advantage of the Citadel outlet stores 10p.m. start on Thanksgiving day in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Friday, November 25, 2011

Cars file into parking slots as Black Friday shoppers took advantage of the Citadel outlet stores 10p.m. start on Thanksgiving day in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
7 / 20
<p>Shoppers ride an escalator at a Target Store in Chicago, November 25, 201. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Shoppers ride an escalator at a Target Store in Chicago, November 25, 201. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, November 25, 2011

Shoppers ride an escalator at a Target Store in Chicago, November 25, 201. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
8 / 20
<p>Customers shop at Macy's department store in New York November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Customers shop at Macy's department store in New York November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, November 25, 2011

Customers shop at Macy's department store in New York November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
9 / 20
<p>Karen Jambe takes down a box containing a toy as she shops at Toys "R" Us in Pineville, North Carolina November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Karen Jambe takes down a box containing a toy as she shops at Toys "R" Us in Pineville, North Carolina November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Friday, November 25, 2011

Karen Jambe takes down a box containing a toy as she shops at Toys "R" Us in Pineville, North Carolina November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
10 / 20
<p>A shopper leaves the Toys R Us store in Westbury, New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A shopper leaves the Toys R Us store in Westbury, New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, November 25, 2011

A shopper leaves the Toys R Us store in Westbury, New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
11 / 20
<p>Jennifer Vazquez (L) pay Shernee Tousant as Black Friday shoppers get an early start at the Citadel outlet stores on Thanksgiving day in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Jennifer Vazquez (L) pay Shernee Tousant as Black Friday shoppers get an early start at the Citadel outlet stores on Thanksgiving day in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Friday, November 25, 2011

Jennifer Vazquez (L) pay Shernee Tousant as Black Friday shoppers get an early start at the Citadel outlet stores on Thanksgiving day in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
12 / 20
<p>A customer counts her money while waiting in line to check out at a Target store on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

A customer counts her money while waiting in line to check out at a Target store on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, November 25, 2011

A customer counts her money while waiting in line to check out at a Target store on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
13 / 20
<p>Customers shop at Toys R Us in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Customers shop at Toys R Us in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, November 25, 2011

Customers shop at Toys R Us in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
14 / 20
<p>Shoppers line-up for television sets at a Target Store in Chicago, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Shoppers line-up for television sets at a Target Store in Chicago, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, November 25, 2011

Shoppers line-up for television sets at a Target Store in Chicago, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
15 / 20
<p>Maddie Franco (C) and Alexia Haney (R) stand at the front of the line of "Black Friday" shoppers before the midnight opening of Target's Northgate store in Seattle, Washington, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Maddie Franco (C) and Alexia Haney (R) stand at the front of the line of "Black Friday" shoppers before the midnight opening of Target's Northgate store in Seattle, Washington, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Friday, November 25, 2011

Maddie Franco (C) and Alexia Haney (R) stand at the front of the line of "Black Friday" shoppers before the midnight opening of Target's Northgate store in Seattle, Washington, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
16 / 20
<p>Shoppers look through a bin full of pajamas inside a Target store on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Shoppers look through a bin full of pajamas inside a Target store on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, November 25, 2011

Shoppers look through a bin full of pajamas inside a Target store on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
17 / 20
<p>Customers shop at Toys "R" Us in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Customers shop at Toys "R" Us in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, November 25, 2011

Customers shop at Toys "R" Us in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
18 / 20
<p>A woman uses her smartphone as she waits in line to checkout at a Target store on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

A woman uses her smartphone as she waits in line to checkout at a Target store on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, November 25, 2011

A woman uses her smartphone as she waits in line to checkout at a Target store on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
19 / 20
<p>Customers take the escalator as they shop at a Toys "R" Us store in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Customers take the escalator as they shop at a Toys "R" Us store in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, November 25, 2011

Customers take the escalator as they shop at a Toys "R" Us store in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
India vs West Indies 3rd Test

India vs West Indies 3rd Test

Next Slideshows

India vs West Indies 3rd Test

India vs West Indies 3rd Test

Highlights from the India versus West Indies test series.

25 Nov 2011
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Highlights from the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City.

25 Nov 2011
Menace to society

Menace to society

The Himachal Pradesh state government offers financial rewards to members of the public who catch trouble-making monkeys.

24 Nov 2011
Ravens cheerleaders: A backstage pass

Ravens cheerleaders: A backstage pass

Cheerleader talent is strong along the east coast and candidates drive to Baltimore for team tryouts each March hoping to join the squad.

23 Nov 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast