Black Friday frenzy
Customers wait for the midnight opening of Macy's department store in New York November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Shoppers waiting in line for a Target store to open wrap around the side of a shopping complex on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Target employee Mark McAllister (R) holds the front door open for "Black Friday" shoppers at the midnight opening of the company's Northgate store in Seattle, Washington, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
A customer runs into a Best Buy store as it opens in Pineville, North Carolina November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A woman pulls shopping carts through the aisle of a Target store on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Shoppers pay for their purchases at an Old Navy store as "Black Friday" shoppers get an early start at the Citadel outlet stores on Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Cars file into parking slots as Black Friday shoppers took advantage of the Citadel outlet stores 10p.m. start on Thanksgiving day in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Shoppers ride an escalator at a Target Store in Chicago, November 25, 201. REUTERS/John Gress
Customers shop at Macy's department store in New York November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Karen Jambe takes down a box containing a toy as she shops at Toys "R" Us in Pineville, North Carolina November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A shopper leaves the Toys R Us store in Westbury, New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jennifer Vazquez (L) pay Shernee Tousant as Black Friday shoppers get an early start at the Citadel outlet stores on Thanksgiving day in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
A customer counts her money while waiting in line to check out at a Target store on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Customers shop at Toys R Us in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Shoppers line-up for television sets at a Target Store in Chicago, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Maddie Franco (C) and Alexia Haney (R) stand at the front of the line of "Black Friday" shoppers before the midnight opening of Target's Northgate store in Seattle, Washington, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Shoppers look through a bin full of pajamas inside a Target store on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Customers shop at Toys "R" Us in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman uses her smartphone as she waits in line to checkout at a Target store on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Customers take the escalator as they shop at a Toys "R" Us store in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
