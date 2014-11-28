Black Friday frenzy
Shoppers wrestle over a television as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London November 28, 2014.
Shoppers wait to enter Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.
Thanksgiving Day shoppers line up to start shopping at a Target store in Chicago.
People carry shoes in Macy's during Black Friday sales in New York.
People line up outside before the Toys R Us store opened in Times Square.
Women try on shoes in Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.
Shoppers compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London November 28, 2014.
A girl poses with an Olaf plush toy from Disney's Frozen toy line at the Toys R Us store in Times Square.
Protesters hold signs aloft outside Macy's before the kick off of Black Friday sales in New York.
A shopper buys a TV inside Best Buy as the store opens in Newport, New Jersey November 27, 2014.
A girl chooses an item from Disney's Princess toy line up to purchase at the Toys R Us store in Times Square.
Shoppers line up outside Best Buy before the store opens in Newport, New Jersey.
A sales assistant carries boxes of shoes in Macy's during Black Friday sales in New York November 27, 2014.
People shop for Skylander toys at Toys R Us in Times Square in New York.
People look in the window before the Toys R Us store opened in Times Square.
A shopper pushes a cart loaded with a TV outside a Target store in Newport, New Jersey.
Shoppers enter Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York November 27, 2014.
Thanksgiving Day shoppers carry televisions at a Target store in Chicago.
