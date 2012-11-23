Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 23, 2012 | 10:40pm IST

Black Friday

<p>A man pushes a flat-screen television inside Best Buy during Black Friday in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

A man pushes a flat-screen television inside Best Buy during Black Friday in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, November 23, 2012

A man pushes a flat-screen television inside Best Buy during Black Friday in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
1 / 23
<p>Two Best Buy employees share a high five before the store's Black Friday shopping opening in San Francisco, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Two Best Buy employees share a high five before the store's Black Friday shopping opening in San Francisco, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, November 23, 2012

Two Best Buy employees share a high five before the store's Black Friday shopping opening in San Francisco, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
2 / 23
<p>People pull loaded shopping carts at a Walmart store, on Thanksgiving day in North Bergan, New Jersey, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

People pull loaded shopping carts at a Walmart store, on Thanksgiving day in North Bergan, New Jersey, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, November 23, 2012

People pull loaded shopping carts at a Walmart store, on Thanksgiving day in North Bergan, New Jersey, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
3 / 23
<p>Customers are pictured with their shopping bags outside a Toys R Us store in Times Square during the Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Customers are pictured with their shopping bags outside a Toys R Us store in Times Square during the Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

Customers are pictured with their shopping bags outside a Toys R Us store in Times Square during the Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 23
<p>People shop for televisions at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

People shop for televisions at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Friday, November 23, 2012

People shop for televisions at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
5 / 23
<p>A customer guides carts of video gaming consoles inside Best Buy in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

A customer guides carts of video gaming consoles inside Best Buy in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, November 23, 2012

A customer guides carts of video gaming consoles inside Best Buy in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
6 / 23
<p>A customer looks at a video game at Best Buy during Black Friday in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

A customer looks at a video game at Best Buy during Black Friday in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, November 23, 2012

A customer looks at a video game at Best Buy during Black Friday in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
7 / 23
<p>Victoria Wachowiak pushes a shopping cart with a 50-inch televison at Target on Thanksgiving Day in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Victoria Wachowiak pushes a shopping cart with a 50-inch televison at Target on Thanksgiving Day in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Friday, November 23, 2012

Victoria Wachowiak pushes a shopping cart with a 50-inch televison at Target on Thanksgiving Day in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
8 / 23
<p>A sales personnel stands next to a shelf of LeapPad games at a Toys R Us store on Thanksgiving Day in Times Square, New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A sales personnel stands next to a shelf of LeapPad games at a Toys R Us store on Thanksgiving Day in Times Square, New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

A sales personnel stands next to a shelf of LeapPad games at a Toys R Us store on Thanksgiving Day in Times Square, New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 23
<p>Shoppers look over items on sale at a Macy's store in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Shoppers look over items on sale at a Macy's store in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, November 23, 2012

Shoppers look over items on sale at a Macy's store in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
10 / 23
<p>A man pushes a shopping cart at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

A man pushes a shopping cart at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Friday, November 23, 2012

A man pushes a shopping cart at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
11 / 23
<p>A woman and her daughter push a heavy shopping cart at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A woman and her daughter push a heavy shopping cart at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Friday, November 23, 2012

A woman and her daughter push a heavy shopping cart at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
12 / 23
<p>A woman looks at clothes while other customers wait at a Macy's store during Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A woman looks at clothes while other customers wait at a Macy's store during Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

A woman looks at clothes while other customers wait at a Macy's store during Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
13 / 23
<p>Shoppers carry shopping bags as they leave Macy's in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Shoppers carry shopping bags as they leave Macy's in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, November 23, 2012

Shoppers carry shopping bags as they leave Macy's in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
14 / 23
<p>Shoppers carry shopping bags as they leave Macy's in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Shoppers carry shopping bags as they leave Macy's in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, November 23, 2012

Shoppers carry shopping bags as they leave Macy's in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
15 / 23
<p>People wait in line for Target to open on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

People wait in line for Target to open on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Friday, November 23, 2012

People wait in line for Target to open on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
16 / 23
<p>Best Buy general manager Brendan McKeon speaks to his employees prior to the store's Black Friday shopping frenzy in San Francisco, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Best Buy general manager Brendan McKeon speaks to his employees prior to the store's Black Friday shopping frenzy in San Francisco, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, November 23, 2012

Best Buy general manager Brendan McKeon speaks to his employees prior to the store's Black Friday shopping frenzy in San Francisco, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
17 / 23
<p>Two shoppers move a flat-screen television inside Best Buy during Black Friday in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Two shoppers move a flat-screen television inside Best Buy during Black Friday in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, November 23, 2012

Two shoppers move a flat-screen television inside Best Buy during Black Friday in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
18 / 23
<p>A man pushes a loaded shopping cart at a Walmart store, on Thanksgiving day in North Bergan, New Jersey, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A man pushes a loaded shopping cart at a Walmart store, on Thanksgiving day in North Bergan, New Jersey, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, November 23, 2012

A man pushes a loaded shopping cart at a Walmart store, on Thanksgiving day in North Bergan, New Jersey, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
19 / 23
<p>Customers line up outside a Toys R Us store in Times Square on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Customers line up outside a Toys R Us store in Times Square on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

Customers line up outside a Toys R Us store in Times Square on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
20 / 23
<p>A shopper makes her way past an endcap that once held discounted pillows at a Walmart Store in Chicago, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

A shopper makes her way past an endcap that once held discounted pillows at a Walmart Store in Chicago, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, November 23, 2012

A shopper makes her way past an endcap that once held discounted pillows at a Walmart Store in Chicago, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
21 / 23
<p>Annette and Jimmy McClellan shop for knives at a Walmart Store in Chicago, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Annette and Jimmy McClellan shop for knives at a Walmart Store in Chicago, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, November 23, 2012

Annette and Jimmy McClellan shop for knives at a Walmart Store in Chicago, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
22 / 23
<p>A crowd of shoppers browse at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A crowd of shoppers browse at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Friday, November 23, 2012

A crowd of shoppers browse at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Pushkar fair

Pushkar fair

Next Slideshows

Pushkar fair

Pushkar fair

Tourists throng to Pushkar to witness one of the most colourful fairs in India where thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to to be sold and traded

24 Nov 2012
Muharram in India

Muharram in India

Muslims all over the world mourn the slaying of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, during the first ten days of the Islamic month of Muharram. Imam...

26 Nov 2012
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Highlights from the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade .

23 Nov 2012
Life in Old Delhi

Life in Old Delhi

Images of daily life in the Indian capital's old quarters.

22 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast