Black Friday madness
Women shop for handbags at Macy's Herald Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Shoppers enter the Herald Square Subway station after early morning Black Friday Shopping in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Salvation Army Bell Ringer Nate Hinzman dances for Black Friday shoppers outside Bloomingdales department in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Nancy Villagomez pays for her purchases during Black Friday shopping at a Target store in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Shoppers wait to enter Macy's Herald Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A boy waits for his mother as she tries on shoes at Macy's Herald Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Shoppers ride the subway after early morning Black Friday shopping in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A worker carries a television for a customer who made a purchase during Black Friday shopping at a Target store in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
An empty shopping cart is seen in a shopping center parking lot in Westbury, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman peers through the entrance at Toys "R" Us Times Square store before the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman carries shoes at Macy's Herald Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People enter Macy's Herald Square store during the early opening of Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Staff members arrange shoe boxes at Macy's Herald Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Some of the first customers enter Toys "R" Us Times Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A child grabs a Star Wars Stormtrooper toy at Toys "R" Us Times Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People wait in line to enter a Best Buy store in Westbury, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A girl peers through the window at Toys "R" Us Times Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Women shop for handbags at Macy's Herald Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman in a turkey hat takes a photo as she enters Macy's Herald Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People count money at Macy's Herald Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman peers through the window at Toys "R" Us Times Square store before the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Staff work the cash registers at Macy's Herald Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People ride an escalator at Toys "R" Us Times Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Star Wars toys are seen at Toys "R" Us Times Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Highlights from the Thanksgiving Day parade in New York.
Cuban migrants left in limbo
Thousands of Cubans are seeking overland passage towards the United States fearing a recent detente between Washington and Havana could end their preferential...
Team Trump
Enthusiastic supporters of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
Holocaust survivors beauty pageant
A beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the Israeli city of Haifa.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.