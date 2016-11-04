Black skies of Mosul
Flames and smoke rise from oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A woman looks at fire and smoke from oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before the fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Iraqi security forces looks at fire from oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Tribal fighters walk as fire and smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before IS militants fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Firefighters work to extinguish the fire at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Armed members of Shi'ite militia Hashid Shaabi ride a motorbike near Qayyara, south of Mosul. Smoke in the background is from burning oilfields set ablazed by Islamic State fighters. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A firefighter works to extinguish the fire at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man returns to his village after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul in Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A newly displaced woman runs after she jumped over a back wall and rushed to grab humanitarian packages, as smoke rises from a burning oil refinery at a processing centre in Qayyara. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi soldier stands next to detained men accused of being Islamic State fighters, at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Civilians return to their village after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
People stand at a check point outside Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Girls are reflected in oil as they walk near smoke rising from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before IS militants fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A newly displaced girl holds a bottle as she walks near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A newly displaced boy cries as an Iraqi soldier loads him onto a truck at check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Hardline Muslims stage massive rally in Indonesia
Tens of thousands of hardline Muslim protesters rally to demand the resignation of the governor of the capital, Jakarta, who they said had insulted the Koran.
Car bomb explodes after Turkey detains pro-Kurdish lawmakers
A car bomb explodes in southeastern Turkey's largest city, hours after police detained the leaders of the mostly Kurdish region's biggest political party.
North Dakota pipeline protest
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists protest the Dakota Access pipeline project, saying it threatens water supplies and sacred tribal...
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.