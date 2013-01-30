BlackBerry 10 unveiled
Research in Motion (RIM) President and Chief Executive Officer Thorsten Heins introduces a new RIM Blackberry 10 device during their launch in New York January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Attendees look at new phones at Research in Motion's (RIM) new RIM Blackberry 10 device launch in New York January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An attendee reaches out to grab a newly launched Research in Motion (RIM) Blackberry 10 device in New York January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Research in Motion (RIM) President and Chief Executive Officer Thorsten Heins points during the launch of the RIM Blackberry 10 devices in New York January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Research in Motion (RIM) President and Chief Executive Officer Thorsten Heins raises his arms during the launch of the RIM Blackberry 10 devices in New York January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Singer songwriter Alicia Keys takes the stage after being introduced as the 'Global Creative Director' for Research in Motion (RIM) during the launch of the RIM Blackberry 10 devices in New York January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Research in Motion (RIM) President and Chief Executive Officer Thorsten Heins stands in front of an image of a new device during the launch of the RIM Blackberry 10 in New York January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Research in Motion (RIM) President and Chief Executive Officer Thorsten Heins (L) introduces singer songwriter Alicia Keys as the 'Global Creative Director' during the launch of the RIM Blackberry 10 device in New York January 30, 2013. ...more
Research in Motion (RIM) President and Chief Executive Officer Thorsten Heins leaves the stage after introducing new RIM Blackberry 10 devices at their launch in New York January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A new phone is seen during the Research in Motion (RIM) Blackberry 10 devices launch in New York January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Attendees invited to the launch of the Research in Motion (RIM) Blackberry 10 devices try the new phones in New York January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Research in Motion's (RIM) new Blackberry 10 devices are seen after their launch in New York January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A new Research in Motion (RIM) Blackberry 10 device are seen after their launch in New York January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Research in Motion (RIM) President and Chief Executive Officer Thorsten Heins points to a new RIM Blackberry 10 device during its launch in New York January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Research in Motion (RIM) President and Chief Executive Officer Thorsten Heins introduces a new RIM Blackberry 10 device during their launch in New York January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Research in Motion (RIM) President and Chief Executive Officer Thorsten Heins introduces the new RIM Blackberry 10 devices during their launch in New York January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Workers prepare the stage ahead of the launch of Research In Motion Ltd's (RIM) new Blackberry 10 devices in New York January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
