Pictures | Tue Sep 24, 2013 | 2:50am IST

BlackBerry devices

<p>Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses with the newly launched BlackBerry Curve 9220 smartphone in New Delhi April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>A Blackberry Z10 smartphone is pictured in Pasadena, California July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files</p>

<p>Mike Lazaridis, President and Co-CEO of Research In Motion, speaks about the line of BlackBerry 7 phones during BlackBerry's DevCon at the Moscone West Center in San Francisco, California, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach/Files</p>

<p>Blackberry Bold 9900's are seen on display at a release party to promote the BlackBerry OS 7 devices made by RIM in Toronto, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files</p>

<p>A person uses the new Blackberry Bold 9900 at a release party to promote the BlackBerry OS 7 devices in Toronto August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files</p>

<p>A Blackberry Torch 9860 is displayed at a release party to promote the BlackBerry OS 7 devices in Toronto August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files</p>

<p>A BlackBerry Torch 9810 is seen at a release party to promote the BlackBerry OS 7 devices in Toronto August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files</p>

<p>Blackberry Bold 9900s are displayed at a release party to promote the BlackBerry OS 7 devices in Toronto August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files</p>

<p>A conference attendee examines the BlackBerry PlayBook during its launch in Mumbai June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Bollywood actor Salman Khan gestures during a news conference at the launch of Blackberry PlayBook in Mumbai June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>A woman shows off her new BlackBerry Torch 9800 outside an AT&amp;T store in the SoHo section of New York August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files</p>

<p>The new BlackBerry Torch 9800 smartphone is introduced at a news conference in New York August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files</p>

<p>A person poses while using a Blackberry Bold 2 smartphone made by Research in Motion (RIM), July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files</p>

<p>Customized cases for Blackberry phones are displayed during the International CTIA Wireless trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada March 23, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Files</p>

<p>A posed Blackberry Pearl smartphone is seen at the Research in Motion (RIM) headquarters in Waterloo, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files</p>

<p>A posed Blackberry Storm 2 smartphone is seen at the Research in Motion (RIM) headquarters in Waterloo, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files</p>

<p>A person poses while using a Blackberry Bold 2 smartphone at the Research in Motion (RIM) headquarters in Waterloo, November 16, 2009. Picture taken November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files</p>

<p>Mike Lazaridis, President and Co-CEO of Research In Motion (RIM), poses with the new "Blackberry Bold 9700" handset during its launch in Bochum October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files</p>

<p>Frenny Bawa, vice-president, India, Research In Motion (RIM), and Raghunath Mandava (R), chief marketing officer of Airtel, holds Blackberry Curve 8520 Smartphones next to a display model of the phone during its launch in New Delhi August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>A Blackberry Storm smartphone by Research in Motion (RIM) displays the Slacker Personal Radio application in Golden, Colorado February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files</p>

<p>Jim Balsillie, co-chief executive of Research In Motion (RIM), holds the new Blackberry Bold handset during its launch in Mumbai September 18, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

<p>Norm Lee, vice president of Research in Motion (RIM), poses with the new "Blackberry Curve 8300" phone during its launch in Mumbai June 22, 2007. REUTERS/ Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

<p>Visitors look at the new BlackBerry 8800 presented during the 3GSM World Congress at the Feria of Barcelona, in central Barcelona, February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino/Files</p>

<p>A visitor looks at a phone as he stands next to a display of the new BlackBerry 8700 at 3GSM World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 15, 2006. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files</p>

