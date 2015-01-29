Edition:
Blast at Mexico hospital

Federal police stand guard as members of a rescue team work at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A broken reception window is seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Police officers stand guard as rescue teams work at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Rescue workers arrive at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Emergency responders work at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Relatives of victims cry at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Rescue workers wait to enter the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Police stand guard near the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Rescue workers arrive at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Members of Red Cross walk past police officers at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Police officers run near the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
