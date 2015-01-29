Blast at Mexico hospital
Federal police stand guard as members of a rescue team work at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A broken reception window is seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Police officers stand guard as rescue teams work at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers arrive at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Emergency responders work at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Relatives of victims cry at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers wait to enter the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Police stand guard near the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Rescue workers arrive at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Members of Red Cross walk past police officers at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Police officers run near the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
