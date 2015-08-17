Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Aug 18, 2015 | 12:35am IST

Blast in Bangkok

Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. A bomb on a motorcycle exploded on Monday just outside a Hindu shrine in the centre of the Thai capital, killing at least 12 people, police and a rescue worker said. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. A bomb on a motorcycle exploded on Monday just outside a Hindu shrine in the centre of the Thai capital,...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. A bomb on a motorcycle exploded on Monday just outside a Hindu shrine in the centre of the Thai capital, killing at least 12 people, police and a rescue worker said. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
1 / 13
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
2 / 13
The body of a victim is covered with white sheet as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

The body of a victim is covered with white sheet as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
The body of a victim is covered with white sheet as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Close
3 / 13
Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
4 / 13
Experts investigate at the site of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Experts investigate at the site of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Experts investigate at the site of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
5 / 13
The body of a victim is covered with white sheet as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The body of a victim is covered with white sheet as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
The body of a victim is covered with white sheet as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
6 / 13
Blood is seen near a victim's shoe, as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Blood is seen near a victim's shoe, as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Blood is seen near a victim's shoe, as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
7 / 13
Bodies of victims are covered with white sheet among wreckages of motorcycles and other debris as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Bodies of victims are covered with white sheet among wreckages of motorcycles and other debris as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Bodies of victims are covered with white sheet among wreckages of motorcycles and other debris as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
8 / 13
Experts work at the site of the blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Experts work at the site of the blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Experts work at the site of the blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Close
9 / 13
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
10 / 13
Security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Close
11 / 13
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
12 / 13
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
In the ruins of Tianjin

In the ruins of Tianjin

Next Slideshows

In the ruins of Tianjin

In the ruins of Tianjin

Images from the aftermath of deadly blasts in the Chinese port city.

17 Aug 2015
India Day Parade

India Day Parade

The 35th India Day Parade in New York marks the Indian Independence Day.

17 Aug 2015
Nehwal vs Marin

Nehwal vs Marin

Saina Nehwal goes down to Spain's Marin in BWF World Championships final.

16 Aug 2015
Independence Day

Independence Day

India celebrates its 69th Independence Day.

15 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya at Cannes

Aishwarya at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast