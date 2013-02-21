Blast in Damascus
Vehicles burn near a crater on a road after an explosion in central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
Vehicles burn after an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
People walk near debris and damaged vehicles after an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
A view shows the site of an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
Vehicles burn after an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
People walk near damaged cars after an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
Men try to help a man who is injured after an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
Vehicles burn after an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
Damaged vehicles and the Russian embassy building (rear C) are seen after an explosion in central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
A general view of the destruction after an explosion in central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
