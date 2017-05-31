Edition:
Blast in Kabul

Afghan women mourn outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Smoke rises from the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Hamid Sayedi

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A woman sits outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A man holds an injured outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATHMen move an injured man to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Damaged cars are seen after a blast at the site of the incident in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man reacts at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Damaged cars are seen after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Damaged cars are seen at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Burnt vehicles are seen after a blast at the site of the incident in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan officials inspect outside the German embassy after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Relatives of Afghan victims mourn outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Injured Afghans run from the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani TEMPLATE OUT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Relatives of Afghan victims mourn outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Relatives of victims listen to hospital officials after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan officials inspect outside the German embassy after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan officials inspect outside the German embassy after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Afghan security forces carry injured men in the back of police car near the site a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan policeman past walked next to a damaged vehicle after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan policemen inspect at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan women mourn outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A damaged car is moved away after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan officials inspect at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan municipality workers sweep a road outside the German embassy after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

