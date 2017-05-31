Blast in Kabul
Afghan women mourn outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Smoke rises from the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Hamid Sayedi
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A woman sits outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A man holds an injured outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATHMen move an injured man to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Damaged cars are seen after a blast at the site of the incident in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan man reacts at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Damaged cars are seen after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Damaged cars are seen at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Burnt vehicles are seen after a blast at the site of the incident in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan officials inspect outside the German embassy after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Relatives of Afghan victims mourn outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Injured Afghans run from the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani TEMPLATE OUT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Relatives of Afghan victims mourn outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Relatives of victims listen to hospital officials after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan officials inspect outside the German embassy after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan officials inspect outside the German embassy after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Afghan security forces carry injured men in the back of police car near the site a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan policeman past walked next to a damaged vehicle after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan policemen inspect at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan women mourn outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A damaged car is moved away after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan officials inspect at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan municipality workers sweep a road outside the German embassy after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Next Slideshows
Modi visits Spain
PM Narendra Modi visits Spain as part of his four-nation tour of Europe.
Modi meets Merkel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel during his visit to Germany.
Floods in Sri Lanka
Flooding and landslides in Sri Lanka after the country received heaviest rain since 2003.
Inside JFK's childhood home
The house where former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was born in Brookline, Massachusetts is now a national historic site.
MORE IN PICTURES
PM Modi's Portugal tour
Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.