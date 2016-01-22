Blast scene CSI

A vehicle is blown up during a course on blast scene investigation near Hua Hin, Thailand January 17, 2016. The two-week course, taught by experts from the ATF, is held at least once a year in Thailand. But recent events have added new urgency to an...more

A vehicle is blown up during a course on blast scene investigation near Hua Hin, Thailand January 17, 2016. The two-week course, taught by experts from the ATF, is held at least once a year in Thailand. But recent events have added new urgency to an otherwise routine training. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close