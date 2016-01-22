Blast scene CSI
A vehicle is blown up during a course on blast scene investigation near Hua Hin, Thailand January 17, 2016. The two-week course, taught by experts from the ATF, is held at least once a year in Thailand. But recent events have added new urgency to an...more
On Jan. 14, just days after the course began, Indonesian militants launched an attack in central Jakarta with pistols and homemade bombs. Eight people died, including the four militants. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, raising...more
Five months before that, another improvised explosive device tore through a popular shrine in Bangkok, killing 20 people, most of them foreign tourists. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
"The whole world knows there is a bomb threat in Southeast Asia now," said Gunalan Muniandy, one of eight Malaysian police officers taking the course with counterparts from Thailand, Cambodia and Laos. "We better get prepared for the...more
A dummy acting as a motorcycle suicide bomber is blown up next to a vehicle during a course on blast scene investigation near Hua Hin, Thailand January 17, 2016. To match SOUTHEASTASIA-SECURITY/ REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A view of the aftermath of a simulated attack on a vehicle by a dummy acting as a motorcycle suicide bomber during the course, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An expert from the ATF equips a dummy with a suicide vest to be detonated during a course on blast scene investigation, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The face of dummy used to simulate a suicide bomber is marked with a flag among the debris of a blast, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The wreckage of a car destroyed in a blast is pictured, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A police officer holds evidence markers while searching for clues among the debris, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A dummy acting as a motorcycle suicide bomber simulates an attack on a vehicle before being blown up, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A vehicle is blown up during a course on blast scene investigation, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A vehicle rigged with explosives is seen before being blown up, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The wreckage of a vehicle that was blown up, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An expert from the ATF opens a C-4 package to prepare an improvised explosive device, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Police officers from Laos search for clues in the wreckage of a car destroyed in a blast, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Experts from the ATF prepare improvised explosive devices, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An expert from the ATF places an improvised explosive device under a car before detonating it, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The wreckage of a vehicle that was blown up, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Improvised explosive devices made with a toolbox and frying pan are seen on a table before being detonated, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
