Pictures | Fri Dec 23, 2011 | 8:10pm IST

Blasts hit Damascus

<p>Damaged cars are seen where a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sana</p>

Damaged cars are seen where a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sana

Friday, December 23, 2011

Damaged cars are seen where a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sana

<p>People gather around the entrance of a damaged building after a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sana</p>

People gather around the entrance of a damaged building after a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sana

Friday, December 23, 2011

People gather around the entrance of a damaged building after a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sana

<p>Damaged cars are seen where a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/ Sana</p>

Damaged cars are seen where a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/ Sana

Friday, December 23, 2011

Damaged cars are seen where a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/ Sana

<p>People gather around the entrance of a damaged building after a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sana</p>

People gather around the entrance of a damaged building after a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sana

Friday, December 23, 2011

People gather around the entrance of a damaged building after a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sana

<p>A damaged car is seen where a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/ Sana</p>

A damaged car is seen where a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/ Sana

Friday, December 23, 2011

A damaged car is seen where a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/ Sana

<p>People gather around the entrance of a damaged building after a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sana</p>

People gather around the entrance of a damaged building after a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sana

Friday, December 23, 2011

People gather around the entrance of a damaged building after a car bomb blew up at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sana

<p>A damaged car is seen at the site of a car bomb attack at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sana</p>

A damaged car is seen at the site of a car bomb attack at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sana

Friday, December 23, 2011

A damaged car is seen at the site of a car bomb attack at security sites in Damascus, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sana

