Blasts hit Iranian embassy in Beirut
Fires burn and smoke rises from the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Yassine
A man carrying a wounded woman runs from the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisy
Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy (L) in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
Medics transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A domestic worker covered with blood reacts near the site of explosions close to the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A soldier and policeman gesture at the site of the explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
A security personnel officer looks back as he walks past a burnt motorcycle at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
The site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut, is seen in this general view November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Schoolchildren cry near the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Medical personnel transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A man walks near burning cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Yassine
Army soldiers, security police officers and civilians gather around a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Medics transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Civil defence personnel carry a wounded man at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Civil Defence personnel extinguish a fire on cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Lebanese Army soldiers inspect the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy complex (R) in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Civil Defence personnel extinguish a fire on cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
