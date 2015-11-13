Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 13, 2015 | 8:35pm IST

Blasts in Beirut

A woman stands on her damaged balcony at the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. Lebanon observed a national day of mourning on Friday after two suicide bombs the day before killed 43 people in southern Beirut, in an act the United Nations condemned overnight as "despicable." REUTERS/Aziz Taher

A woman stands on her damaged balcony at the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. Lebanon observed a national day of mourning on Friday after two suicide bombs the day before killed 43 people in southern...more

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A woman stands on her damaged balcony at the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. Lebanon observed a national day of mourning on Friday after two suicide bombs the day before killed 43 people in southern Beirut, in an act the United Nations condemned overnight as "despicable." REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
1 / 20
Blood stains are seen on stairs at the site of the two explosions that occurred on Thursday in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Blood stains are seen on stairs at the site of the two explosions that occurred on Thursday in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Blood stains are seen on stairs at the site of the two explosions that occurred on Thursday in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Close
2 / 20
Lebanese army soldiers and security forces gather as Lebanese and Hezbollah flags are erected at the site of the two explosions that occurred on Thursday in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Lebanese army soldiers and security forces gather as Lebanese and Hezbollah flags are erected at the site of the two explosions that occurred on Thursday in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Lebanese army soldiers and security forces gather as Lebanese and Hezbollah flags are erected at the site of the two explosions that occurred on Thursday in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
3 / 20
Lebanese army soldiers and forensic inspectors examine the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Lebanese army soldiers and forensic inspectors examine the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Lebanese army soldiers and forensic inspectors examine the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
4 / 20
An injured woman reacts to her wounds inside a hospital after two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

An injured woman reacts to her wounds inside a hospital after two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
An injured woman reacts to her wounds inside a hospital after two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Close
5 / 20
Residents and Lebanese army members inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Residents and Lebanese army members inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Residents and Lebanese army members inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
Close
6 / 20
A Lebanese army soldier walks past damaged motorbikes at the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

A Lebanese army soldier walks past damaged motorbikes at the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A Lebanese army soldier walks past damaged motorbikes at the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Close
7 / 20
Forensic inspectors examine the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Forensic inspectors examine the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Forensic inspectors examine the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
8 / 20
Residents and Lebanese army members use a crane to inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Residents and Lebanese army members use a crane to inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Residents and Lebanese army members use a crane to inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
Close
9 / 20
Residents inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Residents inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Residents inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Close
10 / 20
Injured residents rest inside a hospital after two explosions happened in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Injured residents rest inside a hospital after two explosions happened in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Injured residents rest inside a hospital after two explosions happened in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Close
11 / 20
Boys stand on merchandises from damaged shops at the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Boys stand on merchandises from damaged shops at the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Boys stand on merchandises from damaged shops at the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Close
12 / 20
Residents and members of the Lebanese army inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Residents and members of the Lebanese army inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Residents and members of the Lebanese army inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
Close
13 / 20
A motorcycle is seen amid residents inspecting a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

A motorcycle is seen amid residents inspecting a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A motorcycle is seen amid residents inspecting a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Close
14 / 20
Residents inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Residents inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Residents inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Close
15 / 20
A man carrying a gun uses his phone in a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

A man carrying a gun uses his phone in a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A man carrying a gun uses his phone in a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Close
16 / 20
Civil Defense members carry a stretcher through a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Civil Defense members carry a stretcher through a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Civil Defense members carry a stretcher through a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Close
17 / 20
A man walks near a blood stain in a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

A man walks near a blood stain in a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A man walks near a blood stain in a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Close
18 / 20
The remains of a body is seen amid a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

The remains of a body is seen amid a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
The remains of a body is seen amid a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Close
19 / 20
Residents inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Residents inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Residents inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Jihadi John uncovered

Jihadi John uncovered

Next Slideshows

Jihadi John uncovered

Jihadi John uncovered

Islamic State leader "Jihadi John", a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, was likely killed in an air strike in Syria.

13 Nov 2015
Sinjar offensive

Sinjar offensive

Backed by U.S. air strikes, Kurdish forces say they have defeated Islamic State in Sinjar, Iraq.

13 Nov 2015
India this week

India this week

Our top photos this week.

13 Nov 2015
Battling Islamic State

Battling Islamic State

Armies, militias, insurgent groups and rebels are all drawn into the fight against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

13 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast