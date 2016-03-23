Blasts in Brussels
A soldier is seen at Zaventem airport after a blast occurred, in Belgium March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jef Versele/Handout via Reuters
Injured people are seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ketevan Kardava/Courtesy of 1tv.ge/Handout via Reuters
A man, who police said is named Najim Laachraoui is seen in this undated photo issued by the Belgian Federal police on their Twitter site, on suspicion of involvement in the Brussels airport attack, on March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Belgian Federal...more
CCTV image from the Brussels Airport surveillance cameras shows what officials believe may be suspects in the attack, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/CCTV
A man, whom Interpol said is named Khalid El Bakraoui, is seen in this undated photo issued by Interpol on their website and obtained March 23, 2016, after he was suspected of involvement in the Brussels airport and metro attack....more
Rescue workers treat victims at the airport, in this image taken from television video, after a blast in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/RTL Belgium via Reuters TV
Funeral workers remove victims from the Maalbeek subway station following Tuesday's bomb attacks in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A soldier stands near broken windows after explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A man is seen at the airport, after blasts in Brussels, Belgium, in this still image taken from video, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/RTL Belgium via Reuters TV
Rescue workers treat victims outside the Maelbeek underground station, in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/RTL Belgium via Reuters TV
People flee from the Brussels airport in this image taken from video, shot by a bystander in the the immediate aftermath of blasts at the airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Asher Gunsberg/Handout via Reuters TV
An injured man lies at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ketevan Kardava/Courtesy of 1tv.ge/Handout via Reuters
Injured people are seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/David Crunelle via Twitter @davidcrunelle/Handout via Reuters
Passengers walk on underground metro tracks to be evacuated after an explosion at Maelbeek train station in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Courtesy @OSOSXE via Twitter/Handout via Reuters
Forensic police work at the Maalbeek subway station following Tuesday's bomb attacks in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Injured people are seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ketevan Kardava/Courtesy of 1tv.ge/Handout via Reuters
Rescue workers treat victims outside the Maelbeek metro station after a blast, in Brussels, Belgium,March 22, 2016. REUTERS/RTL Belgium via Reuters TV
A police sharpshooter takes aim from a helicopter hovering over Brussels' rooftops following bomb attacks in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People wrapped in blankets leave the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A general view from an office window of emergency services outside Maelbeek station is seen in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stijn Hoorens via Reuters TV
Black smoke is seen rising from the Brussels airport following explosions, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Peter van Rossum via Reuters TV
Emergency personnel are seen at the scene of a blast outside a metro station in Brussels, Belgium March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Francesco Calledda/Handout via Reuters
Belgian police and emergency personnel secure the Rue de la Loi following an explosion in Maalbeek metro station in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
People are driven away from the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People wrapped in blankets leave the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Emergency services at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People arrive at a crisis center following explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Armed officers walk along a street as they evacuate the area around Maelbeek station in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stijn Hoorens via Reuters TV
People leave the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Emergency personnel are seen at the scene of a blast outside a metro station in Brussels, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Airport workers embrace as they leave the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Broken windows seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People leave the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
