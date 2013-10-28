Blasts in Patna
Injured bomb blast victims lie in a hospital in Patna, Bihar October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Injured bomb blast victims lie in a hospital in Patna, Bihar October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured bomb blast victim lies in a hospital in Patna, Bihar October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured bomb blast victim lies in a hospital in Patna, Bihar October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured bomb blast victim lies on a stretcher inside a hospital in Patna, Bihar October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
An injured bomb blast victim lies on a stretcher inside a hospital in Patna, Bihar October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
People carry an injured man after a bomb blast near a public ground where Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was to address a rally...more
People carry an injured man after a bomb blast near a public ground where Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was to address a rally in Patna, Bihar October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Indian security personnel carry an injured man after a bomb blast near a public ground where Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was...more
Indian security personnel carry an injured man after a bomb blast near a public ground where Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was to address a rally in Patna, Bihar October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Next Slideshows
Indian F1 2013
The third edition of Indian F1 Grand Prix takes place from October 25-27.
India this week
Our best India photos from this week
India-Pakistan border tension
Tension simmers as firing and shelling along India's international border with Pakistan continues.
MORE IN PICTURES
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.