Mon Oct 28, 2013

Blasts in Patna

<p>Injured bomb blast victims lie in a hospital in Patna, Bihar October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Injured bomb blast victims lie in a hospital in Patna, Bihar October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 28, 2013

Injured bomb blast victims lie in a hospital in Patna, Bihar October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>An injured bomb blast victim lies in a hospital in Patna, Bihar October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured bomb blast victim lies in a hospital in Patna, Bihar October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 28, 2013

An injured bomb blast victim lies in a hospital in Patna, Bihar October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>An injured bomb blast victim lies on a stretcher inside a hospital in Patna, Bihar October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan</p>

An injured bomb blast victim lies on a stretcher inside a hospital in Patna, Bihar October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

Monday, October 28, 2013

An injured bomb blast victim lies on a stretcher inside a hospital in Patna, Bihar October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

<p>People carry an injured man after a bomb blast near a public ground where Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was to address a rally in Patna, Bihar October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan</p>

People carry an injured man after a bomb blast near a public ground where Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was to address a rally...more

Monday, October 28, 2013

People carry an injured man after a bomb blast near a public ground where Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was to address a rally in Patna, Bihar October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

<p>Indian security personnel carry an injured man after a bomb blast near a public ground where Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was to address a rally in Patna, Bihar October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan</p>

Indian security personnel carry an injured man after a bomb blast near a public ground where Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was...more

Monday, October 28, 2013

Indian security personnel carry an injured man after a bomb blast near a public ground where Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was to address a rally in Patna, Bihar October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

