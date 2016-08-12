Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 12, 2016 | 10:00pm IST

Blasts in Thailand resort towns

Injured people receive first aid after a bomb exploded on August 11, 2016 in Trang, Thailand. A series of blasts hit three of the most popular tourist resorts as well as towns in southern Thailand on Thursday and Friday, killing four people and wounding dozens, days after the country voted to accept a military-backed constitution. Dailynews via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A plant pot is seen at the scene after a blast on the night of August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Four bombs exploded in the upscale resort of Hua Hin, about 200 km (125 miles) south of Bangkok, on Thursday evening and Friday morning, killing two people and wounding at least 24. Dailynews via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
An injured person receives first aid after two bombs exploded on August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Other blasts hit the tourist island of Phuket, a resort town in Phang Nga province, and Surat Thani, a city that is the gateway to popular islands such as Koh Samui in Thailand's Gulf. Dailynews via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Injured people receive first aid after a bomb exploded on August 11, 2016 in Trang, Thailand. Hua Hin is home to the Klai Kangwon royal palace, which translates as "Far from Worries", where King Bhumibol Adulayadej, the world's longest reigning monarch, and his wife, Queen Sirikit, have lived in recent years. Neither were there during the attacks, as both are in hospital in Bangkok. Dailynews via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
An injured person receives first aid after two bombs exploded on August 12, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Friday was a public holiday in Thailand to mark the queen's birthday, which is celebrated as Mother's Day. Dailynews via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A shoe found near a damaged wall is seen after bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. No group has claimed responsibility, though suspicion could fall on insurgents in Muslim-majority provinces in southern Thailand. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) official checks at the scene of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. Preliminary evidence showed the bombs were low-explosive devices devised to "make an announcement" rather than cause maximum harm, he said. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Officials check the scene after bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. Ahead of the blasts, police had intelligence an attack was imminent, but had no precise information on location or timing, national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda told reporters in Bangkok on Friday. "We just didn't know which day something would happen," he said. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Injured people receive first aid after two bombs exploded on August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Since Sunday's referendum on the constitution, there have been attacks in seven provinces using improvised explosive devices and firebombs, Chakthip said. REUTERS/Dailynews

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A damaged public telephone booth is seen at the site of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Rescuers and medical officers push an injured person on a gurney at the site of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Injured people receive first aid after a bomb exploded on August 11, 2016 in Trang, Thailand. Dailynews via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Police raise their hands as they check the scene after two bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Police look at bags of evidence collected from scenes after two bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
An injured woman is stretchered into an ambulance after two bombs exploded on August 12, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Dailynews via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A piece of debris found at the scene after two bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in seen this still image from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
The site of one of two bomb blasts which occurred on August 11, 2016, in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Rescuers and medical officers carry an injured person onto an ambulance truck after a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Injured people receive first aid after a blast on the night of August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Dailynews vis REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) official inspects the site of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
