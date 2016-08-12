Blasts in Thailand resort towns

Officials check the scene after bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. Ahead of the blasts, police had intelligence an attack was imminent, but had no precise information on...more

Officials check the scene after bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. Ahead of the blasts, police had intelligence an attack was imminent, but had no precise information on location or timing, national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda told reporters in Bangkok on Friday. "We just didn't know which day something would happen," he said. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close