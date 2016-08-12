Blasts in Thailand resort towns
Injured people receive first aid after a bomb exploded on August 11, 2016 in Trang, Thailand. A series of blasts hit three of the most popular tourist resorts as well as towns in southern Thailand on Thursday and Friday, killing four people and...more
A plant pot is seen at the scene after a blast on the night of August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Four bombs exploded in the upscale resort of Hua Hin, about 200 km (125 miles) south of Bangkok, on Thursday evening and...more
An injured person receives first aid after two bombs exploded on August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Other blasts hit the tourist island of Phuket, a resort town in Phang Nga province, and Surat Thani, a city that is the...more
Injured people receive first aid after a bomb exploded on August 11, 2016 in Trang, Thailand. Hua Hin is home to the Klai Kangwon royal palace, which translates as "Far from Worries", where King Bhumibol Adulayadej, the world's longest reigning...more
An injured person receives first aid after two bombs exploded on August 12, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Friday was a public holiday in Thailand to mark the queen's birthday, which is celebrated as Mother's Day. Dailynews...more
A shoe found near a damaged wall is seen after bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. No group has claimed responsibility, though suspicion could fall on insurgents in...more
Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) official checks at the scene of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. Preliminary evidence showed the bombs were low-explosive devices devised to...more
Officials check the scene after bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. Ahead of the blasts, police had intelligence an attack was imminent, but had no precise information on...more
Injured people receive first aid after two bombs exploded on August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Since Sunday's referendum on the constitution, there have been attacks in seven provinces using improvised explosive devices...more
A damaged public telephone booth is seen at the site of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
Rescuers and medical officers push an injured person on a gurney at the site of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
Injured people receive first aid after a bomb exploded on August 11, 2016 in Trang, Thailand. Dailynews via REUTERS
Police raise their hands as they check the scene after two bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Police look at bags of evidence collected from scenes after two bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in this still image from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
An injured woman is stretchered into an ambulance after two bombs exploded on August 12, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Dailynews via REUTERS
A piece of debris found at the scene after two bomb blasts in the southern province of Surat Thani, Thailand in seen this still image from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
The site of one of two bomb blasts which occurred on August 11, 2016, in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
Rescuers and medical officers carry an injured person onto an ambulance truck after a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
Injured people receive first aid after a blast on the night of August 11, 2016 in the Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin, Thailand. Dailynews vis REUTERS
Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) official inspects the site of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
