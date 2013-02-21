Blasts rock Hyderabad
Police officers examine the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. Two bombs placed on bicycles exploded in a crowded market-place in Hyderabad on Thursday, and the home minister said at least 11 people were killed and...more
A policeman asks for a TV cameraman to leave the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagarm, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Police examine the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Doctors treat a victim who was injured during a bomb blast, at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Investigating officers inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Doctors treat a victim who was injured during a bomb blast, at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Police examine the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Investigating officers use a sniffer dog as they inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Investigating officers use a sniffer dog as they inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Fire fighters extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A victim who was injured during a bomb blast is carried on a wheelchair at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer stands guard in front of a railway station in Mumbai February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Police officers stand guard in front of a railway station in Mumbai February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A victim who was injured by an explosion uses a mobile phone while sitting on a hospital bed in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Police officers compile a list of the injured inside a hospital, after explosions in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A victim who was injured by an explosion lies in a hospital bed in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Doctors treat a victim who was injured during a bomb blast at a hospital in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People stand around the blood-stained scene of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Police examine the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. Two bombs placed on bicycles exploded in a crowded market-place in Hyderabad on Thursday, and the home minister said at least 11 people were killed and 50...more
A relative of a victim who was injured during a bomb blast cries at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A victim who was injured during a bomb blast is carried on a wheel chair at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A victim injured during a bomb blast lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
