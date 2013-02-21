Edition:
Blasts rock Hyderabad

<p>Police officers examine the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. Two bombs placed on bicycles exploded in a crowded market-place in Hyderabad on Thursday, and the home minister said at least 11 people were killed and 50 wounded. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>A policeman asks for a TV cameraman to leave the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagarm, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>Police examine the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>Doctors treat a victim who was injured during a bomb blast, at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Investigating officers inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Doctors treat a victim who was injured during a bomb blast, at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Police examine the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>Investigating officers use a sniffer dog as they inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Investigating officers use a sniffer dog as they inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Fire fighters extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A victim who was injured during a bomb blast is carried on a wheelchair at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A police officer stands guard in front of a railway station in Mumbai February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Police officers stand guard in front of a railway station in Mumbai February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A victim who was injured by an explosion uses a mobile phone while sitting on a hospital bed in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>Police officers compile a list of the injured inside a hospital, after explosions in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>A victim who was injured by an explosion lies in a hospital bed in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>Doctors treat a victim who was injured during a bomb blast at a hospital in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>People stand around the blood-stained scene of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>Police examine the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. Two bombs placed on bicycles exploded in a crowded market-place in Hyderabad on Thursday, and the home minister said at least 11 people were killed and 50 wounded. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>A relative of a victim who was injured during a bomb blast cries at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A victim who was injured during a bomb blast is carried on a wheel chair at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A victim injured during a bomb blast lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

