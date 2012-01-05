Blasts rock Iraq
Iraqi residents help victims at the site of a bomb attack in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi residents help victims at the site of a bomb attack in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People grieve outside a morgue before claiming the body of a relative who was killed in a bomb attack in Sadr city in eastern Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem
People grieve outside a morgue before claiming the body of a relative who was killed in a bomb attack in Sadr city in eastern Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem
Iraqi civil defence personnel and people gather at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northwestern Kadhimiya district, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi civil defence personnel and people gather at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northwestern Kadhimiya district, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Boys look at a vehicle damaged by a bomb attack in Baquba, northeast of Baghdad, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Boys look at a vehicle damaged by a bomb attack in Baquba, northeast of Baghdad, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi residents grieve at the site of a bomb attack in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi residents grieve at the site of a bomb attack in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People inspect a damaged bus after a bomb attack in Sadr city in eastern Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem
People inspect a damaged bus after a bomb attack in Sadr city in eastern Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem
Iraqi civil defence personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi civil defence personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer provides security at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northwestern Kadhimiya district, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer provides security at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northwestern Kadhimiya district, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi police (top) look on as a wounded man is evacuated from the site of a bomb attack to a hospital in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi police (top) look on as a wounded man is evacuated from the site of a bomb attack to a hospital in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi civil defence personnel recover a body at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northwestern Kadhimiya district, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi civil defence personnel recover a body at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northwestern Kadhimiya district, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A victim of a bomb attack lies after treatment at a hospital in Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik
A victim of a bomb attack lies after treatment at a hospital in Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik
Next Slideshows
Deadly landslide in Philippines
A landslide buries shanty houses on the island of Mindanao.
Photo focus: Politicians
Here's a look at some of the best photos featuring politicians from our archives.
Wildfires in Chile
Forest fires rage across southern Chile.
Countdown to Iowa
Republican presidential candidates are campaigning throughout the state as Iowa prepares to hold its caucuses.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.