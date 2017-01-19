Blazing high rise collapses in Iran
A collapsed building is seen in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2017. Rescue teams were searching for at least 25 trapped firefighters and medics treated dozens of casualties after a blazing high-rise building collapsed in downtown Tehran, the city's mayor...more
Firefighters react at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. One witness described the 17-storey commercial building's collapse as like a "scene from a horror movie." Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Fire breaks out in a high-rise building in Tehran. State TV reported that at least 75 people, including 45 firefighters, had been hurt when the building came crashing down in a giant cloud of dust. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A firefighter reacts at the site of a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. "About 25 firefighters are trapped inside and rescue teams are trying to get them out," Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf told state TV from the scene. Most of the hurt had been...more
A view shows the remains of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. The building's occupants were evacuated but firefighters had still been trying to control the blaze when it came down. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Firefighters try to put out a fire in a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. State TV said the building housed garment manufacturers and broadcast footage of business owners trying to enter the building's ruins as rescue teams scoured the wreckage...more
A firefighter reacts at the site of a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. "Our main worry is about those firefighters trapped under rubble," Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of the Emergency Medical Services, told IRNA. "All the nearby hospitals are on...more
Smoke rises from a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. The Plasco building in southern Tehran was more than 50 years old. The semi-official Tasnim news agency said it "had caught fire in the past". Tasnim reported that the fire had started on the...more
A man reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. A fire department spokesman told state TV that the building's occupants "had been warned repeatedly in the past months by the municipality to evacuate the building because of...more
A firefighter reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. The owner of a nearby grocery store, forced by police to leave the area, told Reuters by telephone that "it was like a horror movie. The building collapsed in front of...more
Firefighters try to put out a fire in a blazing high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A wounded firefighter stands at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Rescue workers operate at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A firefighter reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A firefighter reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A man reacts at the site of a collapsed high-rise building in Tehran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Clashes as Israel razes Bedouin village
An operation to demolish Bedouin dwellings deemed built illegally on state-owned land sparks violence.
Obama's major moments
Historic moments in Barack Obama's presidency.
Obama's friends and foes
The friends and foes of Barack Obama around the world during his time as president of the United States.
Iraqi forces push deeper into Mosul
Iraqi special forces say they have ousted Islamic State insurgents from almost all of Mosul's eastern half.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.