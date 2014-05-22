Edition:
Blended premiere

Cast members Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler hug at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Drew Barrymore walks down Hollywood Boulevard at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cast members Drew Barrymore and Bella Thorne hug at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cast member Terry Crews jumps at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Adam Sandler poses with his wife Jackie at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Drew Barrymore poses with her husband Will Kopelman at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Drew Barrymore signs autographs at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Adam Sandler signs autographs at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Drew Barrymore poses at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cast member Bella Thorne poses at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cast members Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler hug at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cast member Bella Thorne poses at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cast member Joel McHale poses at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Drew Barrymore signs autographs at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cast member Wendi McLendon-Covey poses at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

