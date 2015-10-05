Blessing of the animals
Owners holding their pets attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. Hundreds of pets get blessed during Saint Francis of Assisi festivities outside the San Francisco church in downtown Lima....more
Falconers with birds walk down the Nave of the Cathedral during the Procession of the Animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015....more
Women wait with their dogs before getting them blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Sao Francisco de Assis,...more
Owners hold their pets as they wait for blessings outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A swan is carried down the nave of the cathedral during the Procession of the Animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth...more
Tasha, the dog, poses for a photograph at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Luis Zapata and dog, Binky, attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A turtle is escorted down the nave of the cathedral during the Procession of the Animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth...more
Owners bring their animals to be blessed by Andrew Dietsche, Bishop of New York at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
A handler with a pig from the Dawn Animal Agency Sanctuary wait for the procession of the animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015....more
Alpacas wait with handlers from the Dawn Animal Agency Sanctuary for the procession of the animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015....more
A woman receives a communion wafers as she holds her cat before getting it blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Owners bring their animals to be blessed by Andrew Dietsche, Bishop of New York at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Animals and handlers walk down the nave of the Cathedral during the Procession of the Animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015....more
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest (L) blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Owners holding their pets attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A woman holds her dog as a priest blesses the pet outside Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The feet of a woman and her dog are seen before getting blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Marion Kahan and dog, Tink, attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Mario Sanchez-Blanco and dog, Bambina, attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Jason Baker and dog, Iggy, attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Owners hold their pets as they wait for blessings outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest (R) blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A woman prays as she holds her dog after getting it blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Churchgoers with their pets attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Owners holding their pets attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Owners holding their pets attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A man holds his turtle as a priest blesses the pet during a mass at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
School shooting in Oregon
The aftermath of the shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon.
The deer of Richmond Park
Over 600 red and fallow deer roam in the largest of London's Royal Parks, and have their numbers managed in a cull each November and February.
The jungle of Calais
Around 3,500 migrants and refugees are camped in Calais, France.
Manish Arora's show at Paris Fashion Week
Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear collection in Paris.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.