Blessing of the animals
A woman holds her dog as it is blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of San...more
A girl pushes her dog in a pram after it was blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A priest blesses dogs outside San Lorenzo church in Ciudad Juarez, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Dogs look at a priest as they are blessed outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A priest blesses a rooster outside San Lorenzo church in Ciudad Juarez, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A dog tries to smell a statue of San Anton on the stage as it is showed for adoption after it was blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman holds a dog and a document after receiving blessings from a priest outside San Lorenzo church in Ciudad Juarez, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A dog looks on before it is blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Dogs wait to receive blessings from a priest outside San Lorenzo church in Ciudad Juarez, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A man takes communion next to a man with his dog during a mass inside San Anton Church in Madrid, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A woman holds her dog as it is blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Dogs play before they are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A dog reacts as it is blessed outside San Anton Church in Madrid, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A dog looks through a hole in a carp after it was blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
