Fri Oct 5, 2012

Blessing of the dogs

<p>A woman prays as she holds her dog, after getting it blessed by a priest, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Friday, October 05, 2012

<p>A woman holds her dog as a priest blesses it at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Friday, October 05, 2012

<p>A woman receives a consecrated wafer from a priest as he holds his dog before getting it blessed at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Friday, October 05, 2012

<p>Owners attend a mass with their dogs, before getting them blessed by a priest, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Friday, October 05, 2012

<p>A dog stands next to its owner during a mass before getting blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Friday, October 05, 2012

<p>A man attends a mass with his dog, before getting it blessed, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Friday, October 05, 2012

<p>A woman walks her dogs to get blessings from a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Friday, October 05, 2012

<p>A woman attends a mass with her dog, before getting it blessed, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Friday, October 05, 2012

<p>A dog gets blessings from a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Friday, October 05, 2012

<p>A man uses an iPad to take a picture of his wife and their dog, after getting it blessed by a priest, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Friday, October 05, 2012

<p>A woman cries holding a picture of her missing dog, as a priest blesses her, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Friday, October 05, 2012

<p>A family attends mass with their dog, before getting it blessed by a priest, at Sao Francisco de Assis Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Friday, October 05, 2012

<p>A woman poses with her dog after getting it blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Friday, October 05, 2012

<p>A dog is seen after getting blessed by a priest outside Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Friday, October 05, 2012

<p>A man holds his dog on a post after, getting it blessed by a priest, outside Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Friday, October 05, 2012

