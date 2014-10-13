Blind ballet
Blind student Marina Gimaraes of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, warms up backstage before performing 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014....more
Students of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind perform 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind ballet students Aldenir and Aldenice walk on the stage before performing 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind student Maria of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind practices before performing 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind students Marina Gimaraes and her partner Everton Caetano of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind perform 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014....more
Deaf ballet student Vivian of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind stands backstage next to clothes before performing 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October...more
Blind student Talita of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind practices before performing 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Students of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind get ready to perform 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Handicapped dancers of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind perform 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind student Mariana Serrao of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind performs 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind student Marina Gimaraes and fellow dancers of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind practice before performing 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12,...more
Blind students Giovanna Zuttion, Cintia Marques and Talita of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind perform 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014....more
