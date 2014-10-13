Edition:
Blind ballet

Blind student Marina Gimaraes of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, warms up backstage before performing 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. The Association was founded by Brazilian ballerina and physiotherapist Fernanda Bianchini in 1995, when she decided to teach classical ballet to the blind for free. Since then, her classes have been opened to the deaf and mute, and even to children and youths with other handicaps. Bianchini says that the school's main goal for their students is for them to improve their posture, balance, spatial sense and self-esteem, in addition to breaking barriers and prejudices about people with handicaps. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Blind student Marina Gimaraes of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, warms up backstage before performing 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. The Association was founded by Brazilian ballerina and physiotherapist Fernanda Bianchini in 1995, when she decided to teach classical ballet to the blind for free. Since then, her classes have been opened to the deaf and mute, and even to children and youths with other handicaps. Bianchini says that the school's main goal for their students is for them to improve their posture, balance, spatial sense and self-esteem, in addition to breaking barriers and prejudices about people with handicaps. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Students of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind perform 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Students of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind perform 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind ballet students Aldenir and Aldenice walk on the stage before performing 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Blind ballet students Aldenir and Aldenice walk on the stage before performing 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind student Maria of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind practices before performing 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Blind student Maria of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind practices before performing 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind students Marina Gimaraes and her partner Everton Caetano of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind perform 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Blind students Marina Gimaraes and her partner Everton Caetano of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind perform 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Deaf ballet student Vivian of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind stands backstage next to clothes before performing 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Deaf ballet student Vivian of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind stands backstage next to clothes before performing 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind student Talita of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind practices before performing 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Blind student Talita of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind practices before performing 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Students of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind get ready to perform 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Students of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind get ready to perform 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Handicapped dancers of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind perform 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Handicapped dancers of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind perform 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind student Mariana Serrao of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind performs 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Blind student Mariana Serrao of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind performs 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind student Marina Gimaraes and fellow dancers of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind practice before performing 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Blind student Marina Gimaraes and fellow dancers of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind practice before performing 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blind students Giovanna Zuttion, Cintia Marques and Talita of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind perform 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Blind students Giovanna Zuttion, Cintia Marques and Talita of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind perform 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebrations marking Brazil's Children's Day at the Italo Theater in Sao Paulo October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
