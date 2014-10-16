Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 17, 2014 | 1:21am IST

Blind job fair

Cheryl Barrett (L), from the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, interviews job seeker Ricardo Scarello at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Cheryl Barrett (L), from the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, interviews job seeker Ricardo Scarello at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, October 17, 2014
Cheryl Barrett (L), from the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, interviews job seeker Ricardo Scarello at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 11
Visually impaired job seeker Richard O'Driscoll (L) meets with Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates' Brenda Thompson Stuckey at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Visually impaired job seeker Richard O'Driscoll (L) meets with Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates' Brenda Thompson Stuckey at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014....more

Friday, October 17, 2014
Visually impaired job seeker Richard O'Driscoll (L) meets with Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates' Brenda Thompson Stuckey at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 11
Job seeker Shirley Leung (L) is interviewed by Richard Curtis, vice president for talent acquisition at State Street Bank, at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Job seeker Shirley Leung (L) is interviewed by Richard Curtis, vice president for talent acquisition at State Street Bank, at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014....more

Friday, October 17, 2014
Job seeker Shirley Leung (L) is interviewed by Richard Curtis, vice president for talent acquisition at State Street Bank, at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 11
Visually impaired job seeker Ricardo Scarello (R) talks to representatives from the National Industries for the Blind at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Visually impaired job seeker Ricardo Scarello (R) talks to representatives from the National Industries for the Blind at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian...more

Friday, October 17, 2014
Visually impaired job seeker Ricardo Scarello (R) talks to representatives from the National Industries for the Blind at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 11
Visually impaired job seeker Richard O'Driscoll (L) talks to Joe Buizon (C), employment services specialist with the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind, after O'Driscoll met with many of the 30 companies represented at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Visually impaired job seeker Richard O'Driscoll (L) talks to Joe Buizon (C), employment services specialist with the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind, after O'Driscoll met with many of the 30 companies represented at the fourth Annual Job Fair...more

Friday, October 17, 2014
Visually impaired job seeker Richard O'Driscoll (L) talks to Joe Buizon (C), employment services specialist with the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind, after O'Driscoll met with many of the 30 companies represented at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 11
Ricardo Scarello's guide dog Pakse waits while Scarello talks to representatives from Raytheon at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ricardo Scarello's guide dog Pakse waits while Scarello talks to representatives from Raytheon at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, October 17, 2014
Ricardo Scarello's guide dog Pakse waits while Scarello talks to representatives from Raytheon at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 11
Visually impaired job seeker Richard O'Driscoll waits for his ride after meeting with many of the 30 companies represented at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Visually impaired job seeker Richard O'Driscoll waits for his ride after meeting with many of the 30 companies represented at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014....more

Friday, October 17, 2014
Visually impaired job seeker Richard O'Driscoll waits for his ride after meeting with many of the 30 companies represented at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 11
Job seekers with visual impairments and potential employers talk at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Job seekers with visual impairments and potential employers talk at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, October 17, 2014
Job seekers with visual impairments and potential employers talk at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 11
Job seeker George Kosso Kamara (L) talks to Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates' Brenda Thompson Stuckey at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Job seeker George Kosso Kamara (L) talks to Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates' Brenda Thompson Stuckey at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, October 17, 2014
Job seeker George Kosso Kamara (L) talks to Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates' Brenda Thompson Stuckey at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014.REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 11
Richard O'Driscoll and his guide dog Maxwell leave the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Richard O'Driscoll and his guide dog Maxwell leave the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, October 17, 2014
Richard O'Driscoll and his guide dog Maxwell leave the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 11
Visually impaired job seeker Richard O'Driscoll (R) shakes hands with Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates' Brenda Thompson Stuckey at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Visually impaired job seeker Richard O'Driscoll (R) shakes hands with Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates' Brenda Thompson Stuckey at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014....more

Friday, October 17, 2014
Visually impaired job seeker Richard O'Driscoll (R) shakes hands with Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates' Brenda Thompson Stuckey at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Apple live event

Apple live event

Next Slideshows

Apple live event

Apple live event

Apple unveils new models for iMac and iPad.

17 Oct 2014
From clay to a lamp

From clay to a lamp

Journey of an earthen lamp.

16 Oct 2014
Air mail for North Korea

Air mail for North Korea

Balloons carry leaflets, snacks, socks and money into the Hermit Kingdom.

15 Oct 2014
Spoofing the Islamic State

Spoofing the Islamic State

A new Baghdad comedy series "State of Myths" uses humor and puns to fight ISIS.

15 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast