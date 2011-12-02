Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 2, 2011 | 10:35pm IST

Blind swans

<p>Deaf ballet student Vitoria Torres (L) and her handicapped classmate Julia Carruci rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 5, 2011. The Association was founded by ballerina and physiotherapist Fernanda Bianchini in 1995, when she decided to teach classical ballet to the blind for free. Since then her classes have been opened to the deaf and mute, and even to children and youths with other handicaps. Bianchi says that the school's main goal is to teach self-esteem to the students. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Deaf ballet student Vitoria Torres (L) and her handicapped classmate Julia Carruci rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 5, 2011. The Association was founded by ballerina and physiotherapist...more

Friday, December 02, 2011

Deaf ballet student Vitoria Torres (L) and her handicapped classmate Julia Carruci rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 5, 2011. The Association was founded by ballerina and physiotherapist Fernanda Bianchini in 1995, when she decided to teach classical ballet to the blind for free. Since then her classes have been opened to the deaf and mute, and even to children and youths with other handicaps. Bianchi says that the school's main goal is to teach self-esteem to the students. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 20
<p>Blind ballet students Vitoria Rodrigues (L) and Vitoria Sousa rest while rehearsing to perform Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Blind ballet students Vitoria Rodrigues (L) and Vitoria Sousa rest while rehearsing to perform Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, December 02, 2011

Blind ballet students Vitoria Rodrigues (L) and Vitoria Sousa rest while rehearsing to perform Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 20
<p>Blind ballet student Aldenice Moreira (L) rehears with teacher Cesar to perform Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Blind ballet student Aldenice Moreira (L) rehears with teacher Cesar to perform Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, December 02, 2011

Blind ballet student Aldenice Moreira (L) rehears with teacher Cesar to perform Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 20
<p>Blind ballet student Geyza Pereira warms up to rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Blind ballet student Geyza Pereira warms up to rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, December 02, 2011

Blind ballet student Geyza Pereira warms up to rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 20
<p>Deaf ballet student Raissa Goncalves (L) and her blind classmate Vitoria Rodrigues rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Deaf ballet student Raissa Goncalves (L) and her blind classmate Vitoria Rodrigues rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, December 02, 2011

Deaf ballet student Raissa Goncalves (L) and her blind classmate Vitoria Rodrigues rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 20
<p>Blind ballet students Aldenir Moreira (R) and her sister Aldenice Moreira rehearse to perform Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Blind ballet students Aldenir Moreira (R) and her sister Aldenice Moreira rehearse to perform Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, December 02, 2011

Blind ballet students Aldenir Moreira (R) and her sister Aldenice Moreira rehearse to perform Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 20
<p>Blind ballet students Vitoria Rodrigues (L) and Vitoria Sousa rest while rehearsing to perform Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Blind ballet students Vitoria Rodrigues (L) and Vitoria Sousa rest while rehearsing to perform Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, December 02, 2011

Blind ballet students Vitoria Rodrigues (L) and Vitoria Sousa rest while rehearsing to perform Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 20
<p>Blind ballet student Gayza Pereira puts on her slipper as she rehearses Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Blind ballet student Gayza Pereira puts on her slipper as she rehearses Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, December 02, 2011

Blind ballet student Gayza Pereira puts on her slipper as she rehearses Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 20
<p>Blind ballerina Giovanna Zuttion of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind gets makeup applied before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Blind ballerina Giovanna Zuttion of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind gets makeup applied before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, December 02, 2011

Blind ballerina Giovanna Zuttion of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind gets makeup applied before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 20
<p>Handicapped ballet dancer Carlos Rios of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind prepares backstage before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Handicapped ballet dancer Carlos Rios of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind prepares backstage before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, December 02, 2011

Handicapped ballet dancer Carlos Rios of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind prepares backstage before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 20
<p>Blind ballerina Vitoria Rodrigues, member of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, stands backstage before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Blind ballerina Vitoria Rodrigues, member of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, stands backstage before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, December 02, 2011

Blind ballerina Vitoria Rodrigues, member of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, stands backstage before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 20
<p>Blind ballerina Marina Gimaraes of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, warms up backstage before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Blind ballerina Marina Gimaraes of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, warms up backstage before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, December 02, 2011

Blind ballerina Marina Gimaraes of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, warms up backstage before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
12 / 20
<p>Tuwanni (bottom L) ties the slipper for deaf ballerina Natascha Oliveira, as she prepares with blind dancer Mell Rodrigues (C) and deaf dancer Dandara Aleixo (R) to perform Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Tuwanni (bottom L) ties the slipper for deaf ballerina Natascha Oliveira, as she prepares with blind dancer Mell Rodrigues (C) and deaf dancer Dandara Aleixo (R) to perform Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011....more

Friday, December 02, 2011

Tuwanni (bottom L) ties the slipper for deaf ballerina Natascha Oliveira, as she prepares with blind dancer Mell Rodrigues (C) and deaf dancer Dandara Aleixo (R) to perform Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
13 / 20
<p>Blind ballerina Marina Gimaraes (L) of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, stands backstage before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Blind ballerina Marina Gimaraes (L) of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, stands backstage before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, December 02, 2011

Blind ballerina Marina Gimaraes (L) of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, stands backstage before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 20
<p>Blind ballerinas for the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, Gayza Pereira (C) and Giovanna Basso (R), prepare backstage next to physically handicapped dancer Gregorio do Santos, before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Blind ballerinas for the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, Gayza Pereira (C) and Giovanna Basso (R), prepare backstage next to physically handicapped dancer Gregorio do Santos, before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in...more

Friday, December 02, 2011

Blind ballerinas for the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, Gayza Pereira (C) and Giovanna Basso (R), prepare backstage next to physically handicapped dancer Gregorio do Santos, before performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
15 / 20
<p>Blind ballerina Aldenice Moreira of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, performs Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Blind ballerina Aldenice Moreira of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, performs Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, December 02, 2011

Blind ballerina Aldenice Moreira of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, performs Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
16 / 20
<p>Blind ballerina Geyza Pereira of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, performs Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Blind ballerina Geyza Pereira of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, performs Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, December 02, 2011

Blind ballerina Geyza Pereira of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, performs Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
17 / 20
<p>Students of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind perform Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Students of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind perform Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, December 02, 2011

Students of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind perform Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
18 / 20
<p>Blind ballerina and teacher for the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, Geyza Pereira (L), thanks the audience in front of the cast after performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Blind ballerina and teacher for the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, Geyza Pereira (L), thanks the audience in front of the cast after performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more

Friday, December 02, 2011

Blind ballerina and teacher for the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, Geyza Pereira (L), thanks the audience in front of the cast after performing Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
19 / 20
<p>Brazilian ballerina and teacher at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, Fernanda Bianchini (R), embraces blind ballerina Geyza Pereira after the performance of Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Brazilian ballerina and teacher at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, Fernanda Bianchini (R), embraces blind ballerina Geyza Pereira after the performance of Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. ...more

Friday, December 02, 2011

Brazilian ballerina and teacher at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, Fernanda Bianchini (R), embraces blind ballerina Geyza Pereira after the performance of Don Quixote at the Brigadeiro Theater in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Protests against retail sector reform

Protests against retail sector reform

Next Slideshows

Protests against retail sector reform

Protests against retail sector reform

For millions of Indian shopkeepers the prospect of competing with Walmart and other multinational retail brands is daunting.

01 Dec 2011
Winter is coming

Winter is coming

Across parts of the world, the first snows are signs of the coming winter.

01 Dec 2011
World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day

People around the world mark World AIDS Day with vigils and a call for more awareness, education and prevention.

01 Dec 2011
Sesame Street goes to Afghanistan

Sesame Street goes to Afghanistan

Children in Afghanistan will be able to start their education as have millions of preschoolers elsewhere in the world: by watching Sesame Street.

30 Nov 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast