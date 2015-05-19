Blind track meet
Tyeisha Gillyard (L), from the Overbrook School for the Blind, Esmeralda Chavez (C), from the New York Institute for Special Education, and Kelsey Lora, from the New York Institute for Special Education, compete in the girls 75-yard dash during the...more
Angela Villota, from the New York Institute for Special Education, competes in the girls 50-yard dash during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown,...more
Jamie Crosser, from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind, finishes the 880-yard race in the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts...more
Ahmad Kayed (L), from the Overbrook School for the Blind, cheers on his teammates during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16,...more
Tyeisha Gillyard (L), from the Overbrook School for the Blind and Esmeralda Chavez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, compete in the girls 75-yard dash during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field...more
Esmeralda Chavez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, competes in the standing long jump during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown,...more
Sarai Ramirez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, swings while waiting for the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament to begin at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts...more
Dashawn Allen, from West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind, competes in the softball throw during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown,...more
The lanes of the track are reflected in the glasses of Ricky Charlaton, from the Overbrook School for the Blind, during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in...more
Eric Rosso, from the New York Institute for Special Education, competes in the softball throw during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts...more
Esmeralda Chavez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, waits to compete in the girls 50-yard dash during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in...more
Marvin Pearson, from Overbrook School for the Blind, and Eric Rosso, from the New York Institute for Special Education, compete in the boys 75-yard dash during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at...more
Sarai Ramirez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, competes in the long jump during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts...more
Teammates cheer as Kevin Eckler (R), from the Perkins School for the Blind, runs the tandem mile with his coach Brianna Stewart during the 68th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School in...more
