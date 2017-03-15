Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 15, 2017 | 6:36am IST

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Residents clear their cars and street of snow in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Residents clear their cars and street of snow in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Residents clear their cars and street of snow in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 26
Tourists Jake Lambert, Clay Lambert and Kelsey Chaloux from Orlando, Florida play with snowballs on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Tourists Jake Lambert, Clay Lambert and Kelsey Chaloux from Orlando, Florida play with snowballs on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Tourists Jake Lambert, Clay Lambert and Kelsey Chaloux from Orlando, Florida play with snowballs on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
2 / 26
A person walks with an umbrella past a snowman during a snow storm in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A person walks with an umbrella past a snowman during a snow storm in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A person walks with an umbrella past a snowman during a snow storm in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 26
People fight the wind and snow as they walk across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People fight the wind and snow as they walk across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
People fight the wind and snow as they walk across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 26
Ice coats a tree that had already begun to blossom for spring, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ice coats a tree that had already begun to blossom for spring, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Ice coats a tree that had already begun to blossom for spring, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 26
A girl goes down a slide during snowy conditions in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A girl goes down a slide during snowy conditions in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A girl goes down a slide during snowy conditions in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 26
A man and child take part in a snowball fight in Times Square during a snowstorm, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man and child take part in a snowball fight in Times Square during a snowstorm, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A man and child take part in a snowball fight in Times Square during a snowstorm, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 26
The entrance to the elevated subway platform for the 7 train is seen closed in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The entrance to the elevated subway platform for the 7 train is seen closed in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
The entrance to the elevated subway platform for the 7 train is seen closed in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 26
A commuter walks across a street during a snowstorm in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A commuter walks across a street during a snowstorm in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A commuter walks across a street during a snowstorm in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 26
A woman walks her dog in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the Empire State Building and Middle Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman walks her dog in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the Empire State Building and Middle Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A woman walks her dog in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the Empire State Building and Middle Manhattan are seen after a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 26
A man skis during a snow storm in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man skis during a snow storm in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A man skis during a snow storm in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 26
A woman takes a selfie in Times Square during a snow storm in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman takes a selfie in Times Square during a snow storm in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A woman takes a selfie in Times Square during a snow storm in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 26
Dan Fallon clears his driveway with a snowblower during a snowstorm in Valley Cottage, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Dan Fallon clears his driveway with a snowblower during a snowstorm in Valley Cottage, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Dan Fallon clears his driveway with a snowblower during a snowstorm in Valley Cottage, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 26
A woman walks her dog during a snowstorm along a snow covered Broadway in the village of Nyack. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman walks her dog during a snowstorm along a snow covered Broadway in the village of Nyack. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A woman walks her dog during a snowstorm along a snow covered Broadway in the village of Nyack. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 26
Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 26
A man walks in Central Park as snow falls in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man walks in Central Park as snow falls in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A man walks in Central Park as snow falls in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 26
A man rides his bike through the wind and snow in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man rides his bike through the wind and snow in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A man rides his bike through the wind and snow in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
17 / 26
Snowplows clear the runway of snow at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Snowplows clear the runway of snow at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Snowplows clear the runway of snow at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
18 / 26
Ice coats flowers that had already begun to blossom for spring, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ice coats flowers that had already begun to blossom for spring, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Ice coats flowers that had already begun to blossom for spring, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 26
Residents deal with frozen precipitation as it falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Residents deal with frozen precipitation as it falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Residents deal with frozen precipitation as it falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 26
Workers clear frozen precipitation from a walkway at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Workers clear frozen precipitation from a walkway at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Workers clear frozen precipitation from a walkway at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
21 / 26
Snow covers a caged prison jumpsuit, which is part of an art installation protesting against the death penalty, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Snow covers a caged prison jumpsuit, which is part of an art installation protesting against the death penalty, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Snow covers a caged prison jumpsuit, which is part of an art installation protesting against the death penalty, as frozen rain falls on Capitol Hill, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
22 / 26
Cars are covered in snow in a general parking lot during the snowstorm at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Cars are covered in snow in a general parking lot during the snowstorm at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Cars are covered in snow in a general parking lot during the snowstorm at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
23 / 26
Workers clear steps in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Workers clear steps in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Workers clear steps in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
24 / 26
A man tries to push a vehicle stuck in the snow on the New York State Thruway near Nyack. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man tries to push a vehicle stuck in the snow on the New York State Thruway near Nyack. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A man tries to push a vehicle stuck in the snow on the New York State Thruway near Nyack. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
25 / 26
A man walks in Central Park as snow falls in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man walks in Central Park as snow falls in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A man walks in Central Park as snow falls in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Next Slideshows

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

15 Mar 2017
The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

14 Mar 2017
Ski and snowboard world championships

Ski and snowboard world championships

Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

14 Mar 2017
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary...

14 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast