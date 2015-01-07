Edition:
Blizzard hits Mideast

Syrian refugees walk outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, January 7, 2015. A storm buffeted the Middle East with blizzards, rain and strong winds on Wednesday, keeping people at home across much of the region and raising concerns for Syrian refugees facing freezing temperatures in flimsy shelters. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
The Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount is seen in Jerusalem's Old City during a snow storm, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A Palestinian pushes a stuck car on a road covered with snow during a snowstorm at Qalandia refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Snow covers the compound of a house in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Syrian refugee children stand inside a tent at a refugee camp during snow fall in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A snow plow is seen on a road covered with snow during a snowstorm at Qalandia refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A Syrian refugee boy reacts as he stands barefoot on snow outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A Palestinian man covers his head with a cardboard box as he walks on a street during a snow storm in the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A Syrian refugee removes snow from tents during snowfall at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A man pulls a heater along a street during snow fall in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Residents enjoy snow near the ruins of the Roman Temples of Bacchus and Jupiter at the historical ruins of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Shalha

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A man walks with a dog as snow falls on a street in Jerusalem, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Syrian refugees remove snow from tents at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Palestinians walk on a street during a snow storm in the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A man walks on a street in Jerusalem during snow fall, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Snow covers the historical ruins of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Shalha

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A Palestinian man covers his head with a bag as he walks on a street during a snow storm in the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Syrian refugees remove snow from tents during snowfall outside tents at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A driver makes his way through the snow in Bwarej village in eastern Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A Syrian refugee girl stands outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
