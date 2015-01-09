Edition:
Sat Jan 10, 2015

Blizzard hits Mideast

A man shovels snow in front of his home during a snowstorm in Amman January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A Palestinian plays in the snow following a snowstorm at a park in Jerusalem January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A boy plays with a dog on a snow covered abandoned vehicle at the border town of Kafr Shuba, south Lebanon January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Boys build a snowman during a winter storm in Jabal al-Zawiya, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Syrian refugees walk outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
The Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount is seen in Jerusalem's Old City during a snow storm, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A Palestinian pushes a stuck car on a road covered with snow during a snowstorm at Qalandia refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Snow covers the compound of a house in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A snow plow is seen on a road covered with snow during a snowstorm at Qalandia refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A Syrian refugee boy reacts as he stands barefoot on snow outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A Syrian refugee removes snow from tents during snowfall at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A hairdresser uses a knife to carve a snow sculpture in front of his shop in Basour village, east of Beirut, Lebanon, January 9,2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
A man pulls a heater along a street during snow fall in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Residents enjoy snow near the ruins of the Roman Temples of Bacchus and Jupiter at the historical ruins of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Shalha

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Syrian refugees remove snow from tents at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Palestinians walk on a street during a snow storm in the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Children play with snow during a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A Palestinian man covers his head with a bag as he walks on a street during a snow storm in the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Syrian refugees remove snow from tents during snowfall outside tents at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A driver makes his way through the snow in Bwarej village in eastern Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A Syrian refugee girl stands outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Palestinians play during a snowstorm in the West Bank city of Hebron January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A boy slides down a snow-covered slope at a park during winter in Jerusalem January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
People play with snow during a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Syrian refugees make a snowman after a heavy snowstorm at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
An Israeli youth uses a kite to snowboard on a snow covered field in the occupied Golan Heights January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
