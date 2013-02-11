Blizzard strikes
A man rides down a hill on a toboggan, chased by his dog in Central Park in New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mary Leahy shovels out her sidewalk during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
People walk through snow covered streets in Copley Square during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Massachusetts Institute of Technology student Erica Simmoms is covered in snow during a snow ball fight between MIT and Harvard University students in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches...more
A pedestrian walks into wind-driven snow in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013 at the beginning of what is forecasted to be a major winter snow storm. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A car is seen buried in snow along the Long Island Expressway in the Suffolk County area of New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy throws a snow ball in the air as snow begins to accumulate in the theater district in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Peter Webster sleds down Chestnut Street with his children William (R) and Georgia (C) in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Steve Young shovels out his sidewalk during a severe winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dogs play in the snow in Central Park in New York, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man drags a shovel up Beacon Hill during a severe winter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Laura Sharp, 28, wears snowshoes down Boylston Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A man uses a snowblower to clear his driveway during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A woman reads the newspaper at the Charles Street Market, one of a very few businesses open, in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A snowman is seen along Boylston Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A man walks down Hanover Street with a scarf wrapped around his face in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013 during a winter blizzard. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A NJ transit worker arrives to Hoboken station after the passing of a winter storm in Hoboken, New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People make their way through snow in New York , February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
David Lore, 14, uses a snow blower to clear snow from his sidewalk during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A pedestrian and a car make their way through a severe winter storm in Somerville, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Julie MacDonald starts to dig her car out from snow in Somerville, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of...more
A pedestrian carries their skis past the word Blizzard written in the snow stuck to the side of a building in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man carries a pineapple while walking along 42nd Street in New York, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A child hangs on to shopping cart as his father pushes as they make their way to their car during a winter storm at Jersey City in New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A New York City sanitation worker shovels snow from a stairway in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A man makes his way through the snow and wind in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A man crosses a snow covered street during a storm in Hoboken, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A boy sleds down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man uses a snow blower to clear a sidewalk in Somerville, Massachusetts February 9, 2013 following a winter blizzard. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman plays with her dogs as snow accumulates along Commonwealth Avenue in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013 during what is forecasted to be a major winter snow storm. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A worker clears the snow during a winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bizuayehu Tesfaye
Girls roll down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Long Island Railroad train is seen on snowy tracks in Port Washington, New York February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy sleds down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A worker throws rock salt at the Paulus Hook pier during the arrival of a winter storm from the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People walk through snow in a winter storm in Toronto, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A pedestrian crosses Beacon Street as snow begins to accumulate in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man wears shorts while he walks through snow during a winter storm in Toronto, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University students have a snow ball fight in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at...more
Eli Schleifer builds an igloo on the Cambridge Commons in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of...more
Passersby help push a taxi out of a snow drift in New York, February 9, 2013. A blizzard pummelled the Northeastern United States, killing at least one person, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and disrupting thousands of flights, media and...more
A car is seen buried in snow along the Long Island Expressway in the Suffolk County area of New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
