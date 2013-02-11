Edition:
Blizzard strikes

<p>A man rides down a hill on a toboggan, chased by his dog in Central Park in New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Mary Leahy shovels out her sidewalk during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>People walk through snow covered streets in Copley Square during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Massachusetts Institute of Technology student Erica Simmoms is covered in snow during a snow ball fight between MIT and Harvard University students in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A pedestrian walks into wind-driven snow in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013 at the beginning of what is forecasted to be a major winter snow storm. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A car is seen buried in snow along the Long Island Expressway in the Suffolk County area of New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A boy throws a snow ball in the air as snow begins to accumulate in the theater district in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Peter Webster sleds down Chestnut Street with his children William (R) and Georgia (C) in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Steve Young shovels out his sidewalk during a severe winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Dogs play in the snow in Central Park in New York, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A man drags a shovel up Beacon Hill during a severe winter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Laura Sharp, 28, wears snowshoes down Boylston Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>A man uses a snowblower to clear his driveway during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>A woman reads the newspaper at the Charles Street Market, one of a very few businesses open, in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A snowman is seen along Boylston Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>A man walks down Hanover Street with a scarf wrapped around his face in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013 during a winter blizzard. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A NJ transit worker arrives to Hoboken station after the passing of a winter storm in Hoboken, New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>People make their way through snow in New York , February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>David Lore, 14, uses a snow blower to clear snow from his sidewalk during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>A pedestrian and a car make their way through a severe winter storm in Somerville, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Julie MacDonald starts to dig her car out from snow in Somerville, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A pedestrian carries their skis past the word Blizzard written in the snow stuck to the side of a building in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A man carries a pineapple while walking along 42nd Street in New York, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A child hangs on to shopping cart as his father pushes as they make their way to their car during a winter storm at Jersey City in New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>A New York City sanitation worker shovels snow from a stairway in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>A man makes his way through the snow and wind in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>A man crosses a snow covered street during a storm in Hoboken, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>A boy sleds down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A man uses a snow blower to clear a sidewalk in Somerville, Massachusetts February 9, 2013 following a winter blizzard. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A woman plays with her dogs as snow accumulates along Commonwealth Avenue in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013 during what is forecasted to be a major winter snow storm. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A worker clears the snow during a winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bizuayehu Tesfaye</p>

<p>Girls roll down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A Long Island Railroad train is seen on snowy tracks in Port Washington, New York February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A boy sleds down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A worker throws rock salt at the Paulus Hook pier during the arrival of a winter storm from the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>People walk through snow in a winter storm in Toronto, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>A pedestrian crosses Beacon Street as snow begins to accumulate in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A man wears shorts while he walks through snow during a winter storm in Toronto, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University students have a snow ball fight in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Eli Schleifer builds an igloo on the Cambridge Commons in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Passersby help push a taxi out of a snow drift in New York, February 9, 2013. A blizzard pummelled the Northeastern United States, killing at least one person, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and disrupting thousands of flights, media and officials said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A car is seen buried in snow along the Long Island Expressway in the Suffolk County area of New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

