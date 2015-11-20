Blocked at the border
A migrant girl holds her toys as Macedonian policemen block migrants at the Greek-Macedonian borders, near the village of Idomeni, Greece November 20, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to...more
Migrants hold banners as they wait to cross the border from Greece to Gevgelija, Macedonia November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant carries his passport and belongings as he crosses the border from Greece in Gevgelija, Macedonia November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants hold their documents as they are blocked by Macedonian policemen at the border with Greece near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants wait on the Greek side of the border with Macedonia as a Macedonian policeman stands guard on the Macedonian side, near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants hold their documents as they are blocked by Macedonian policemen at the border with Greece near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants hold banners as Macedonian policeman stands guard at the border with Greece near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants are blocked by Macedonian policemen at the border with Greece near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant speaks on his mobile phone while waiting on the Greek side of the border with Macedonia as a Macedonian policeman stands guard on the Macedonian side, near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
An Iranian migrant is escorted back to Greece by Macedonian policemen after he tried to cross Greece's border with Macedonia illegally, near the Macedonian town of Gevgelija, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A migrant covers her face with a medical mask as she waits next to Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants sit on the Greek side of the border with Macedonia as Macedonian policemen stand guard near the Macedonian town of Gevgelija, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants (foreground) wait on the Greek side of the border with Macedonia as Macedonian policemen stand guard on the Macedonian side, near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Macedonian policemen detain an Iranian migrant who tried to cross Greece's border with Macedonia illegally, near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants wait next to Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A migrant talks with a Macedonian policeman as he and other migrants wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A migrant is escorted back to Greece by Macedonian policemen after he tried to cross Greece's border with Macedonia illegally, near the Macedonian town of Gevgelija, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants wait next to Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A Macedonian policeman shouts as he guards the Macedonian side of the border with Greece, near the Macedonian town of Gevgelija, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants wait next to Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A migrant covered with a blanket walks near Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
On the APEC sidelines
Snapshots from the APEC Summit in Manila.
Life and death in Damascus
Scenes from the deadly streets of the Syrian capital.
Sinjar, after Islamic State
Kurdish forces retook Sinjar town from the Sunni militant group last week in a two-day offensive backed by air strikes from a U.S.-led coalition.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.