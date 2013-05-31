Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 31, 2013 | 8:01pm IST

Blockupy vs. the banks

<p>German riot police scuffle with protestors in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) head quarters during a anti-capitalism "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, Germany May 31, 2013. Several thousand people take part in demonstrations against capitalism and austerity. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Riot police stand near the euro sign in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Protestors hold a placard reading "bank robbery instead of land robbery" as they march towards the headquarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank AG, during an anti-capitalism "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Riot police stand in heavy rain near the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Riot police try to prevent protestors from breaking through barricades near the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Riot police run through the banking district near the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Protestors try to stop a man from entering the blockade around the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters during an anti-capitalism "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>A street artist, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask performs with his dog during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski</p>

<p>Riot police stand guard during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski</p>

<p>Protestors use their kitchen equipment to make noise as they scuffle with German riot police in front of the headquarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank AG, during an anti-capitalism "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Beach balls lie around riot police near the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski</p>

<p>Demonstrators hold signs in front of riot police near the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Police try to prevent protestors from breaking through barricades near the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>People carry a bicycle over a barricade as they try to reach their workplaces while riot police block the banking district near the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>A protestor holds a placard reading "Deutsche Bank causes hunger" in front of the headquarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank AG, during an anti-capitalism "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Police stand guard during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration near the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

