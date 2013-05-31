Blockupy vs. the banks
German riot police scuffle with protestors in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) head quarters during a anti-capitalism "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, Germany May 31, 2013. Several thousand people take part in demonstrations against capitalism and austerity. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Riot police stand near the euro sign in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protestors hold a placard reading "bank robbery instead of land robbery" as they march towards the headquarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank AG, during an anti-capitalism "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013....more
Riot police stand in heavy rain near the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Riot police try to prevent protestors from breaking through barricades near the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Riot police run through the banking district near the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protestors try to stop a man from entering the blockade around the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters during an anti-capitalism "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A street artist, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask performs with his dog during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Riot police stand guard during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Protestors use their kitchen equipment to make noise as they scuffle with German riot police in front of the headquarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank AG, during an anti-capitalism "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, May 31,...more
Beach balls lie around riot police near the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Demonstrators hold signs in front of riot police near the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police try to prevent protestors from breaking through barricades near the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People carry a bicycle over a barricade as they try to reach their workplaces while riot police block the banking district near the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt May 31, 2013....more
A protestor holds a placard reading "Deutsche Bank causes hunger" in front of the headquarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank AG, during an anti-capitalism "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai...more
Police stand guard during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration near the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
