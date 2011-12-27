Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 27, 2011 | 9:05pm IST

Blood boils and fists fly

<p>Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. "Takanakuy", which means "when the blood is boiling" in Quechua, is an annual and ancient celebration inherited from the pre-hispanic Chanka culture, that gives hundreds of Andean villagers the chance to solve their love, honor and property problems through the force of blows as a way to put differences behind them before the New Year. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. "Takanakuy", which means "when the blood is boiling" in Quechua, is an annual and ancient celebration inherited from the pre-hispanic Chanka culture, that gives hundreds of Andean villagers the chance to solve their love, honor and property problems through the force of blows as a way to put differences behind them before the New Year.

<p>Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco, Peru, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco, Peru, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Andean men wearing masks enter the ring to participate in fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Andean men wearing masks enter the ring to participate in fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>A participant with a deer head waits for the beginning of the fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A participant with a deer head waits for the beginning of the fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>An Andean man wraps his fists before participating in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An Andean man wraps his fists before participating in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>An Andean man is lifted up after being knocked down in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An Andean man is lifted up after being knocked down in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>An Andean man participates in a one-on-one fight in the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An Andean man participates in a one-on-one fight in the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Two Andean participants embrace each other after a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Two Andean participants embrace each other after a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>An Andean man disperses the crowd with a whip before one-on-one fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An Andean man disperses the crowd with a whip before one-on-one fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>An Andean man drinks a bottle of alcohol before fighting during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An Andean man drinks a bottle of alcohol before fighting during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>An Andean man reacts after losing a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An Andean man reacts after losing a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>An Andean man receives a punch during a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An Andean man receives a punch during a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>An Andean man wearing a mask is seen before participating in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An Andean man wearing a mask is seen before participating in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Andean men wearing masks dance while entering the ring to participate in fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Andean men wearing masks dance while entering the ring to participate in fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>An Andean man wearing a mask is seen before participating in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An Andean man wearing a mask is seen before participating in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>A bleeding Andean man reacts after losing a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A bleeding Andean man reacts after losing a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>An Andean man wearing a mask and a dissected bird is seen before participating in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An Andean man wearing a mask and a dissected bird is seen before participating in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Andean people watch one-on-one fights as a drunk man lies on the floor during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Andean people watch one-on-one fights as a drunk man lies on the floor during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

