Blood boils and fists fly
Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. "Takanakuy", which means "when the blood is boiling" in Quechua, is an annual and ancient celebration...more
Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. "Takanakuy", which means "when the blood is boiling" in Quechua, is an annual and ancient celebration inherited from the pre-hispanic Chanka culture, that gives hundreds of Andean villagers the chance to solve their love, honor and property problems through the force of blows as a way to put differences behind them before the New Year. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco, Peru, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco, Peru, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean men wearing masks enter the ring to participate in fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean men wearing masks enter the ring to participate in fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A participant with a deer head waits for the beginning of the fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A participant with a deer head waits for the beginning of the fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man wraps his fists before participating in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man wraps his fists before participating in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man is lifted up after being knocked down in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man is lifted up after being knocked down in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man participates in a one-on-one fight in the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man participates in a one-on-one fight in the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Two Andean participants embrace each other after a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Two Andean participants embrace each other after a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man disperses the crowd with a whip before one-on-one fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man disperses the crowd with a whip before one-on-one fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man drinks a bottle of alcohol before fighting during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man drinks a bottle of alcohol before fighting during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man reacts after losing a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man reacts after losing a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man receives a punch during a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man receives a punch during a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man wearing a mask is seen before participating in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man wearing a mask is seen before participating in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean men wearing masks dance while entering the ring to participate in fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean men wearing masks dance while entering the ring to participate in fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man wearing a mask is seen before participating in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man wearing a mask is seen before participating in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A bleeding Andean man reacts after losing a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A bleeding Andean man reacts after losing a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man wearing a mask and a dissected bird is seen before participating in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man wearing a mask and a dissected bird is seen before participating in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean people watch one-on-one fights as a drunk man lies on the floor during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean people watch one-on-one fights as a drunk man lies on the floor during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Next Slideshows
Luxury maternity care
CareBay is a high-end maternity care center providing private services for "Zuo Yue Zi," or confinement period in Mandarin, a Chinese practice for mothers who...
World of Santas
During the Christmas period, Santas appear on the street and at events around the globe.
Obituaries 2011
Famous personalities who left us this year.
Life in Bethlehem
Images from the little town of Bethlehem.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.