Blood boils and fists fly

Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. "Takanakuy", which means "when the blood is boiling" in Quechua, is an annual and ancient celebration inherited from the pre-hispanic Chanka culture, that gives hundreds of Andean villagers the chance to solve their love, honor and property problems through the force of blows as a way to put differences behind them before the New Year. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil