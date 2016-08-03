Blood Mica
A girl show some of the mica flakes she has collected whilst working in a open cast illegal mine in Giridih district, Jharkhand, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla
Vinita, 16, goes into a rat-hole mine to search for mica in Giridih district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla
A five-year-old girl collects mica flakes from an open cast illegal mica mine in Giridih district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla
Gudiya, 13, breaks away pieces of mica from rocks in an illegal open cast mine in Koderma district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla
A girl shows some of the mica flakes she has collected whilst working in a open cast illegal mine in Giridih district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla
Babloo, 16, uses a hammer to break away pieces of mica in Giridih district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla
A girl shows mica which she has collected from an illegal open cast mine in Giridih district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla
