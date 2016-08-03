Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Aug 3, 2016 | 9:55am IST

Blood Mica

A girl show some of the mica flakes she has collected whilst working in a open cast illegal mine in Giridih district, Jharkhand, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla

A girl show some of the mica flakes she has collected whilst working in a open cast illegal mine in Giridih district, Jharkhand, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A girl show some of the mica flakes she has collected whilst working in a open cast illegal mine in Giridih district, Jharkhand, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla
Close
1 / 7
Vinita, 16, goes into a rat-hole mine to search for mica in Giridih district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla

Vinita, 16, goes into a rat-hole mine to search for mica in Giridih district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Vinita, 16, goes into a rat-hole mine to search for mica in Giridih district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla
Close
2 / 7
A five-year-old girl collects mica flakes from an open cast illegal mica mine in Giridih district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla

A five-year-old girl collects mica flakes from an open cast illegal mica mine in Giridih district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A five-year-old girl collects mica flakes from an open cast illegal mica mine in Giridih district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla
Close
3 / 7
Gudiya, 13, breaks away pieces of mica from rocks in an illegal open cast mine in Koderma district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla

Gudiya, 13, breaks away pieces of mica from rocks in an illegal open cast mine in Koderma district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Gudiya, 13, breaks away pieces of mica from rocks in an illegal open cast mine in Koderma district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla
Close
4 / 7
A girl shows some of the mica flakes she has collected whilst working in a open cast illegal mine in Giridih district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla

A girl shows some of the mica flakes she has collected whilst working in a open cast illegal mine in Giridih district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A girl shows some of the mica flakes she has collected whilst working in a open cast illegal mine in Giridih district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla
Close
5 / 7
Babloo, 16, uses a hammer to break away pieces of mica in Giridih district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla

Babloo, 16, uses a hammer to break away pieces of mica in Giridih district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Babloo, 16, uses a hammer to break away pieces of mica in Giridih district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla
Close
6 / 7
A girl shows mica which she has collected from an illegal open cast mine in Giridih district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla

A girl shows mica which she has collected from an illegal open cast mine in Giridih district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A girl shows mica which she has collected from an illegal open cast mine in Giridih district in the eastern state of Jharkhand, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Nita Bhalla
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Life in virtual reality

Life in virtual reality

Next Slideshows

Life in virtual reality

Life in virtual reality

Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.

03 Aug 2016
Redeeming Rio

Redeeming Rio

Christ the Redeemer sits atop the Corcovado mountain overlooking the Olympic host city of Rio de Janeiro.

02 Aug 2016
Mumbai building collapse

Mumbai building collapse

Scenes from the site of a collapsed building on the outskirts of Mumbai.

01 Aug 2016
India This Week

India This Week

Our best India photos from this week.

30 Jul 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast