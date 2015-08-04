Edition:
Bobbi Kristina Brown laid to rest

Cissy Houston (C) attends a funeral service for her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. Brown, the only child of late singer Whitney Houston, died on July 26 at the age of 22, some six months after suffering irreversible brain damage in an incident at her suburban Atlanta home, her family said in a statement. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Singer Bobby Brown (2nd R) leaves the funeral with other family members of his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Leolah Brown walks towards media members saying she was told to leave the funeral service for her niece, Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Cissy Houston (L) attends a funeral service of her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Singer Monica (C), arrives for the funeral of Kristina Bobbi Brown, at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
People go inside of the Whigham funeral home after the hearse believed to be carrying the body of Bobbi Kristina Brown arrived to the funeral home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Singer Dionne Warwick (C) attends the funeral service of Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A hearse carrying the remains of Bobbi Kristina Brown arrives for a burial service at the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
New Jersey Police Officers try to block the view as workers of the Whigham funeral home push the coffin of Bobbi Kristina Brown into the hearse while they prepare to leave the funeral home for the cemetery in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Leolah Brown walks towards media members saying she was told to leave the funeral service for her niece, Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Cissy Houston, the mother of late singer Whitney Houston, rides in a vehicle as she leaves the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey, where her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina's burial service took place, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
