Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 19, 2012 | 7:25pm IST

Body parts murder case

<p>Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in Mirabel, June 18, 2012 in this handout photo. Magnotta, who is accused of first-degree murder, was arrested in a cyber cafe in Berlin two weeks ago. REUTERS/SPVM/Handout</p>

Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by...more

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in Mirabel, June 18, 2012 in this handout photo. Magnotta, who is accused of first-degree murder, was arrested in a cyber cafe in Berlin two weeks ago. REUTERS/SPVM/Handout

Close
1 / 20
<p>Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in Mirabel, June 18, 2012 in this handout photo. REUTERS/SPVM/Handout</p>

Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by...more

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in Mirabel, June 18, 2012 in this handout photo. REUTERS/SPVM/Handout

Close
2 / 20
<p>Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in Mirabel, June 18, 2012 in this handout photo. REUTERS/SPVM/Handout</p>

Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by...more

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in Mirabel, June 18, 2012 in this handout photo. REUTERS/SPVM/Handout

Close
3 / 20
<p>Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in Montreal June 18, 2012 in this handout photo. REUTERS/SPVM/Handout</p>

Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in...more

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in Montreal June 18, 2012 in this handout photo. REUTERS/SPVM/Handout

Close
4 / 20
<p>The plane carrying porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta lands at Mirabel Airport in Mirabel, Quebec, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

The plane carrying porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta lands at Mirabel Airport in Mirabel, Quebec, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

The plane carrying porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta lands at Mirabel Airport in Mirabel, Quebec, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
5 / 20
<p>A vehicle carrying porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta is escorted out at Mirabel Airport in Mirabel, Quebec, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

A vehicle carrying porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta is escorted out at Mirabel Airport in Mirabel, Quebec, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A vehicle carrying porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta is escorted out at Mirabel Airport in Mirabel, Quebec, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
6 / 20
<p>A vehicle (3rd R) carrying porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta is escorted out of Mirabel Airport by police in Mirabel, Quebec, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

A vehicle (3rd R) carrying porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta is escorted out of Mirabel Airport by police in Mirabel, Quebec, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A vehicle (3rd R) carrying porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta is escorted out of Mirabel Airport by police in Mirabel, Quebec, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
7 / 20
<p>Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, is shown in this undated handout photo released by the Montreal Police to Reuters on May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Montreal Police/Handout</p>

Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, is shown in this undated handout photo released by the Montreal Police to Reuters on May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Montreal Police/Handout

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, is shown in this undated handout photo released by the Montreal Police to Reuters on May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Montreal Police/Handout

Close
8 / 20
<p>Luka Rocco Magnotta is shown after his arrest in this June 4, 2012 handout photo provided by the Berlin police. REUTERS/Berlin Police/Handout</p>

Luka Rocco Magnotta is shown after his arrest in this June 4, 2012 handout photo provided by the Berlin police. REUTERS/Berlin Police/Handout

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Luka Rocco Magnotta is shown after his arrest in this June 4, 2012 handout photo provided by the Berlin police. REUTERS/Berlin Police/Handout

Close
9 / 20
<p>Employee Kadir Anlayisli poses outside the internet cafe where he identified Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta in Berlin, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Employee Kadir Anlayisli poses outside the internet cafe where he identified Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta in Berlin, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Employee Kadir Anlayisli poses outside the internet cafe where he identified Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta in Berlin, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
10 / 20
<p>This picture shows the computer terminal number 25 where Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta was identified in an internet cafe in Berlin, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

This picture shows the computer terminal number 25 where Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta was identified in an internet cafe in Berlin, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

This picture shows the computer terminal number 25 where Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta was identified in an internet cafe in Berlin, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
11 / 20
<p>A screenshot shows the wanted profile of Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, taken off the Montreal Police website on May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Montreal Police/Handout</p>

A screenshot shows the wanted profile of Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, taken off the Montreal Police website on May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Montreal Police/Handout

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A screenshot shows the wanted profile of Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, taken off the Montreal Police website on May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Montreal Police/Handout

Close
12 / 20
<p>This undated handout photo provided by Interpol shows Luka Rocco Magnotta. REUTERS/Interpol/Handout</p>

This undated handout photo provided by Interpol shows Luka Rocco Magnotta. REUTERS/Interpol/Handout

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

This undated handout photo provided by Interpol shows Luka Rocco Magnotta. REUTERS/Interpol/Handout

Close
13 / 20
<p>This undated handout photo provided by Interpol shows Luka Rocco Magnotta. REUTERS/Interpol/Handout</p>

This undated handout photo provided by Interpol shows Luka Rocco Magnotta. REUTERS/Interpol/Handout

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

This undated handout photo provided by Interpol shows Luka Rocco Magnotta. REUTERS/Interpol/Handout

Close
14 / 20
<p>A general view shows the State Office of Criminal Investigations where police are questioning Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta in Berlin, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A general view shows the State Office of Criminal Investigations where police are questioning Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta in Berlin, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A general view shows the State Office of Criminal Investigations where police are questioning Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta in Berlin, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
15 / 20
<p>The apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith</p>

The apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

The apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith

Close
16 / 20
<p>The bathtub from apartment 208, where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith</p>

The bathtub from apartment 208, where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

The bathtub from apartment 208, where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith

Close
17 / 20
<p>The refrigerator from apartment 208 where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived, is seen in the basement of the apartment building, in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith</p>

The refrigerator from apartment 208 where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived, is seen in the basement of the apartment building, in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

The refrigerator from apartment 208 where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived, is seen in the basement of the apartment building, in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith

Close
18 / 20
<p>Writing on the wall of a closet in the apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith</p>

Writing on the wall of a closet in the apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Writing on the wall of a closet in the apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith

Close
19 / 20
<p>The apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/ Robert J. Galbraith</p>

The apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/ Robert J. Galbraith

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

The apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, lived in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/ Robert J. Galbraith

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The king of fruits

The king of fruits

Next Slideshows

The king of fruits

The king of fruits

A look at India's love affair with mangoes.

19 Jun 2012
Israel deports African migrants

Israel deports African migrants

Israel deported a planeload of migrants to South Sudan, the first of a series of weekly repatriation flights intended as a stepping stone to dealing with much...

18 Jun 2012
Muslim Brotherhood claims victory

Muslim Brotherhood claims victory

Egyptians celebrate the victory of Mohammed Morsy, while Ahmed Shafik's camp insists he led the election by two to four points.

18 Jun 2012
Greece votes

Greece votes

Parties committed to Greece's multi-billion-euro bailout secured a slim parliamentary majority on Sunday.

18 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast