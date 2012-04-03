Body piercing in India
A Hindu devotee with a pierced tongue takes part in a procession during the Thaipusam festival in Kochi February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram
A dancer dressed in traditional attire has her nose ornaments adjusted by a fellow dancer before taking part in rehearsals for the "Garba" dance ahead of the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees with their cheeks pierced take part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Chandigarh August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Women look at the pierced back of a Hindu devotee during an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Chandigarh August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Hindu with his mouth pierced with metal skewers takes part in "Chadak" rituals at Krishanadevpur village, north of Kolkata, April 14, 2011. Hundreds REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee with her tongue pierced by an iron skewer takes part in the annual Murugan procession in Chandigarh March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Metal hooks are attached to a Hindu devotee during "Chadak" rituals at Krishanadevpur village, north of Kolkata, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Boys, with their cheeks pierced with tridents, take part in an annual Hindu religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in Chandigarh August 8, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman from the Dongria Kondh tribe watches a gathering on the foothills of the Niyamgiri mountain in Orissa February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A boy looks at the pierced back of a Hindu devotee during an annual religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in Chandigarh August 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Hindu devotee with lemons attached to needles on his back, takes part in an annual religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in Chandigarh August 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A tribal woman in Shimla December 30, 2008. REUTERS/Anil Dayal
A Hindu devotee with his back pierced with skewers rests while trying to pull a cart, during a religious procession dedicated to the Hindu Goddess "Shitla Mata", in Jammu August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
Skewers are seen pierced through a Hindu devotee's back as he tries to pull a cart during a religious procession dedicated to the Hindu Goddess "Shitla Mata", in Jammu August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
Hindu devotees, with their cheeks pierced with iron tridents, take part in an annual religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in Chandigarh August 10, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Hindu devotee with a pierced back attends the annual festival of Shiva Gajan on the outskirts Siliguri April 13, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman dresses up as the Hindu goddess of power Kali as she begs from pilgrims at Sagar Island, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Kolkata, January 14, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A Hindu devotee pierces his tongue with an iron rod during the festival of Shiva Gajan in Kolkata, April 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
