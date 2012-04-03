Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 3, 2012 | 1:50pm IST

Body piercing in India

<p>A Hindu devotee with a pierced tongue takes part in a procession during the Thaipusam festival in Kochi February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram </p>

A Hindu devotee with a pierced tongue takes part in a procession during the Thaipusam festival in Kochi February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

A Hindu devotee with a pierced tongue takes part in a procession during the Thaipusam festival in Kochi February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram

Close
1 / 18
<p>A dancer dressed in traditional attire has her nose ornaments adjusted by a fellow dancer before taking part in rehearsals for the "Garba" dance ahead of the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

A dancer dressed in traditional attire has her nose ornaments adjusted by a fellow dancer before taking part in rehearsals for the "Garba" dance ahead of the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

A dancer dressed in traditional attire has her nose ornaments adjusted by a fellow dancer before taking part in rehearsals for the "Garba" dance ahead of the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
2 / 18
<p>Hindu devotees with their cheeks pierced take part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Chandigarh August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma </p>

Hindu devotees with their cheeks pierced take part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Chandigarh August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Hindu devotees with their cheeks pierced take part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Chandigarh August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
3 / 18
<p>Women look at the pierced back of a Hindu devotee during an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Chandigarh August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma </p>

Women look at the pierced back of a Hindu devotee during an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Chandigarh August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Women look at the pierced back of a Hindu devotee during an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Chandigarh August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
4 / 18
<p>A Hindu with his mouth pierced with metal skewers takes part in "Chadak" rituals at Krishanadevpur village, north of Kolkata, April 14, 2011. Hundreds REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

A Hindu with his mouth pierced with metal skewers takes part in "Chadak" rituals at Krishanadevpur village, north of Kolkata, April 14, 2011. Hundreds REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

A Hindu with his mouth pierced with metal skewers takes part in "Chadak" rituals at Krishanadevpur village, north of Kolkata, April 14, 2011. Hundreds REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
5 / 18
<p>A Hindu devotee with her tongue pierced by an iron skewer takes part in the annual Murugan procession in Chandigarh March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma </p>

A Hindu devotee with her tongue pierced by an iron skewer takes part in the annual Murugan procession in Chandigarh March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

A Hindu devotee with her tongue pierced by an iron skewer takes part in the annual Murugan procession in Chandigarh March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
6 / 18
<p>Metal hooks are attached to a Hindu devotee during "Chadak" rituals at Krishanadevpur village, north of Kolkata, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

Metal hooks are attached to a Hindu devotee during "Chadak" rituals at Krishanadevpur village, north of Kolkata, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Metal hooks are attached to a Hindu devotee during "Chadak" rituals at Krishanadevpur village, north of Kolkata, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
7 / 18
<p>Boys, with their cheeks pierced with tridents, take part in an annual Hindu religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in Chandigarh August 8, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma </p>

Boys, with their cheeks pierced with tridents, take part in an annual Hindu religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in Chandigarh August 8, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Boys, with their cheeks pierced with tridents, take part in an annual Hindu religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in Chandigarh August 8, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
8 / 18
<p>A woman from the Dongria Kondh tribe watches a gathering on the foothills of the Niyamgiri mountain in Orissa February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

A woman from the Dongria Kondh tribe watches a gathering on the foothills of the Niyamgiri mountain in Orissa February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

A woman from the Dongria Kondh tribe watches a gathering on the foothills of the Niyamgiri mountain in Orissa February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
9 / 18
<p>A boy looks at the pierced back of a Hindu devotee during an annual religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in Chandigarh August 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma </p>

A boy looks at the pierced back of a Hindu devotee during an annual religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in Chandigarh August 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

A boy looks at the pierced back of a Hindu devotee during an annual religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in Chandigarh August 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
10 / 18
<p>A Hindu devotee with lemons attached to needles on his back, takes part in an annual religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in Chandigarh August 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma </p>

A Hindu devotee with lemons attached to needles on his back, takes part in an annual religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in Chandigarh August 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

A Hindu devotee with lemons attached to needles on his back, takes part in an annual religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in Chandigarh August 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
11 / 18
<p>A tribal woman in Shimla December 30, 2008. REUTERS/Anil Dayal </p>

A tribal woman in Shimla December 30, 2008. REUTERS/Anil Dayal

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

A tribal woman in Shimla December 30, 2008. REUTERS/Anil Dayal

Close
12 / 18
<p>A Hindu devotee with his back pierced with skewers rests while trying to pull a cart, during a religious procession dedicated to the Hindu Goddess "Shitla Mata", in Jammu August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta</p>

A Hindu devotee with his back pierced with skewers rests while trying to pull a cart, during a religious procession dedicated to the Hindu Goddess "Shitla Mata", in Jammu August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

A Hindu devotee with his back pierced with skewers rests while trying to pull a cart, during a religious procession dedicated to the Hindu Goddess "Shitla Mata", in Jammu August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta

Close
13 / 18
<p>Skewers are seen pierced through a Hindu devotee's back as he tries to pull a cart during a religious procession dedicated to the Hindu Goddess "Shitla Mata", in Jammu August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta </p>

Skewers are seen pierced through a Hindu devotee's back as he tries to pull a cart during a religious procession dedicated to the Hindu Goddess "Shitla Mata", in Jammu August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Skewers are seen pierced through a Hindu devotee's back as he tries to pull a cart during a religious procession dedicated to the Hindu Goddess "Shitla Mata", in Jammu August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta

Close
14 / 18
<p>Hindu devotees, with their cheeks pierced with iron tridents, take part in an annual religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in Chandigarh August 10, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma </p>

Hindu devotees, with their cheeks pierced with iron tridents, take part in an annual religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in Chandigarh August 10, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Hindu devotees, with their cheeks pierced with iron tridents, take part in an annual religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in Chandigarh August 10, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
15 / 18
<p>A Hindu devotee with a pierced back attends the annual festival of Shiva Gajan on the outskirts Siliguri April 13, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

A Hindu devotee with a pierced back attends the annual festival of Shiva Gajan on the outskirts Siliguri April 13, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

A Hindu devotee with a pierced back attends the annual festival of Shiva Gajan on the outskirts Siliguri April 13, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
16 / 18
<p>A woman dresses up as the Hindu goddess of power Kali as she begs from pilgrims at Sagar Island, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Kolkata, January 14, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw </p>

A woman dresses up as the Hindu goddess of power Kali as she begs from pilgrims at Sagar Island, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Kolkata, January 14, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

A woman dresses up as the Hindu goddess of power Kali as she begs from pilgrims at Sagar Island, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Kolkata, January 14, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Close
17 / 18
<p>A Hindu devotee pierces his tongue with an iron rod during the festival of Shiva Gajan in Kolkata, April 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw </p>

A Hindu devotee pierces his tongue with an iron rod during the festival of Shiva Gajan in Kolkata, April 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

A Hindu devotee pierces his tongue with an iron rod during the festival of Shiva Gajan in Kolkata, April 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Trayvon Martin tributes

Trayvon Martin tributes

Next Slideshows

Trayvon Martin tributes

Trayvon Martin tributes

Protest rallies and prayer vigils continue across America.

02 Apr 2012
Myanmar's democratic spring

Myanmar's democratic spring

Myanmar prepares to vote in only its third election in 50 years, a test of its nascent democratic credentials.

31 Mar 2012
Who wants to be a mega millionaire?

Who wants to be a mega millionaire?

Lottery fever spread across the United States with people in more than 40 states buying tickets for the Mega Millions jackpot that has reached an all-time...

31 Mar 2012
Falklands War: the Argentine side

Falklands War: the Argentine side

A look at the war over the Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas) from the Argentine side.

31 Mar 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast