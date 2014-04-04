Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 4, 2014 | 9:00pm IST

Bodybuilding in Israel

<p>A bodybuilder stands in a toilet stall as he has toner applied backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>A bodybuilder warms up backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>Bodybuilders pose on stage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>A female bodybuilder strikes a pose as she performs between the stages of a men's amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>Bodybuilders prepare backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>A bodybuilder warms up backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3 2014. . REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>A bodybuilder warms up backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>A female bodybuilder apples oil to another performer backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>Bodybuilders pose on stage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>Bodybuilders apply oil backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>A bodybuilder strikes a pose for a picture backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>Bodybuilders argue during preparations backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>Bodybuilders prepare backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>A bodybuilder strikes a pose backstage during an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

