Boeing 767 sets sail
Bad weather surrounds a Boeing 767 airplane as it arrives onto Enniscrone beach after it was tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. It is destined for local funeral director David McGowan's proposed Glamping Village...more
A Boeing 767 airplane arrives at Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A young girl looks on at a Boeing 767 airplane in the Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Bad weather surrounds a Boeing 767 airplane as it is prepared to be pulled ashore Enniscrone beach after it was tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People look on as a Boeing 767 airplane arrives at Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Two women take a picture of a Boeing 767 airplane as it arrived onto Enniscrone beach after it was tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A Boeing 767 airplane arrives at Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A paddle boarder is seen as Boeing 767 airplane arrives the Enniscrone estuary after it was tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People look on as a Boeing 767 airplane arrives at Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Locals look on as Boeing 767 airplane (unseen) reaches it's final destination in Enniscrone Village at David McGowan's proposed Glamping Villiage in Sligo, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A Boeing 767 airplane is lifted into the air in a specially manufactured cradle to be placed in it's final destination in Enniscrone Village at David McGowan's proposed Glamping Villiage in Sligo, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A Boeing 767 airplane is seen in it's final destination in Enniscrone Village at David McGowan's proposed Glamping Villiage in Sligo, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
