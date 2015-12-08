Edition:
Boeing's 737 MAX

Boeing employees march up and down stairs entering and exiting Boeing 737 MAX during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Boeing employee Mike Laeuger is seen working on Boeing 737 MAX during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A Boeing 737 MAX is pictured during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A wing of the Boeing 737 MAX is pictured during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Boeing employee Mike Laeuger is seen working on Boeing 737 MAX during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A Boeing 737 MAX plane is seen during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
The interior of an unfinished Boeing 737 MAX is pictured during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
An employee is seen passing the nose of a Boeing 737 MAX during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
The cockpit is pictured during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Boeing employees work on the tail of a Boeing 737 NG at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Boeing employees work during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
An engine of a Boeing 737 MAX is seen while the plane sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A portion of a painted Boeing 737 MAX fuselage is seen while it sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A Boeing 737 MAX sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A Boeing 737 MAX sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A Boeing 737 MAX sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
