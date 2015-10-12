Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Oct 12, 2015 | 10:10pm IST

Bolivia's female wrestlers

Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Anglea "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Anglea "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Anglea "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Close
1 / 14
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova (front), nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova (front), nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova (front), nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Close
2 / 14
Bolivian wrestler Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� arrives for a wrestling bout against Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestler Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� arrives for a wrestling bout against Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Bolivian wrestler Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� arrives for a wrestling bout against Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Close
3 / 14
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Close
4 / 14
Bolivian wrestler Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena" (C) reacts during a wrestling bout against Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Anglea "La Simpatica ", in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestler Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena" (C) reacts during a wrestling bout against Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Anglea "La Simpatica ", in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Bolivian wrestler Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena" (C) reacts during a wrestling bout against Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Anglea "La Simpatica ", in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Close
5 / 14
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Close
6 / 14
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� (L) and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� (L) and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� (L) and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Close
7 / 14
Bolivian wrestler Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica" arrives for a wrestling bout against Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena�, in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestler Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica" arrives for a wrestling bout against Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena�, in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Bolivian wrestler Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica" arrives for a wrestling bout against Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena�, in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Close
8 / 14
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (front), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (front), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (front), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Close
9 / 14
Bolivian wrestler Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� arrives for a wrestling bout against Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestler Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� arrives for a wrestling bout against Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Bolivian wrestler Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� arrives for a wrestling bout against Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Close
10 / 14
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Close
11 / 14
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Close
12 / 14
Bolivian wrestler Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica" reacts during a wrestling bout against Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena�, in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestler Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica" reacts during a wrestling bout against Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena�, in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Bolivian wrestler Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica" reacts during a wrestling bout against Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena�, in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Close
13 / 14
Bolivian wrestler Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica" arrives for a wrestling bout against Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena�, in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Bolivian wrestler Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica" arrives for a wrestling bout against Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena�, in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Bolivian wrestler Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica" arrives for a wrestling bout against Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena�, in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

Next Slideshows

Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

A rare glimpse of life inside the capital Pyongyang.

10 Oct 2015
Faces of Comic Con

Faces of Comic Con

Portraits from New York Comic Con.

09 Oct 2015
Trump on the stump

Trump on the stump

The Republican front-runner on the campaign trail.

09 Oct 2015
India this week

India this week

Our top photos this week.

09 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast