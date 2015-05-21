Bollywood actresses at Cannes Film Festival
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Director Sanjay Gupta (L) and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the animated film "Inside Out" (Vice Versa) out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan waves to cinema fans as she arrives for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Sea of Trees" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Mallika Sherawat (L) poses with guests on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Mallika Sherawat poses with guests on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Katrina Kaif poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
