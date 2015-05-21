Edition:
Bollywood actresses at Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Director Sanjay Gupta (L) and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Director Sanjay Gupta (L) and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Director Sanjay Gupta (L) and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a photocall for the film "Jazbaa" at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the animated film "Inside Out" (Vice Versa) out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the animated film "Inside Out" (Vice Versa) out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the animated film "Inside Out" (Vice Versa) out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau (

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau (
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan waves to cinema fans as she arrives for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan waves to cinema fans as she arrives for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan waves to cinema fans as she arrives for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Sea of Trees" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Sea of Trees" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Sea of Trees" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Sea of Trees" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Sea of Trees" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Sea of Trees" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Sea of Trees" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Vianney Le Caer/Pool

Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Sea of Trees" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Vianney Le Caer/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Sea of Trees" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Vianney Le Caer/Pool
Actress Mallika Sherawat (L) poses with guests on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Actress Mallika Sherawat (L) poses with guests on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Actress Mallika Sherawat (L) poses with guests on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Mallika Sherawat poses with guests on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Actress Mallika Sherawat poses with guests on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Actress Mallika Sherawat poses with guests on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Katrina Kaif poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Katrina Kaif poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Katrina Kaif poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
