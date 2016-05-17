Bollywood at Cannes
Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of film "Loving" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of film "Loving" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Xiao Wen Ju, Actress Sonam Kapoor and model Kate Moss pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of film "Loving" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Model Xiao Wen Ju, Actress Sonam Kapoor and model Kate Moss pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of film "Loving" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Aishwarya Rai (C) takes a selfie with guests as she arrives on red carpet for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15,...more
Actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Indian actress Sonam Kapoor arrives on red carpet for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Ma loute" (Slack Bay) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Ma loute" (Slack Bay) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Ma loute" (Slack Bay) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Ma loute" (Slack Bay) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The BFG" (Le Bon Gros Geant) out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai (L) and actress Blake Lively pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "The BFG" (Le Bon Gros Geant) out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 14, 2016. ...more
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Ma loute" (Slack Bay) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Malika Sherawat poses on red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The BFG" (Le Bon Gros Geant) out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 14, 2016.REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Malika Sherawat poses on red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The BFG" (Le Bon Gros Geant) out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 14, 2016.REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Malika Sherawat poses on red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The BFG" (Le Bon Gros Geant) out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Jimmy's Hall" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Detail of the dress and bracelet of Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat pictured as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Jimmy's Hall" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22, 2014. ...more
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai blows a kiss as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai blows a kiss as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. ...more
(L-R) Cast members Lalit Behl, Ranvir Shorey, Dibakar Banerjee, director Kanu Behl, Shashank Arora and producer Guneet Monga pose during a photocall for the film "Titli" in competition for the category "Un Certain Regard" at the 67th Cannes Film...more
Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Freida Pinto (L) and actress Leila Bekhti pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "The Homesman" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. The...more
Priyanka Chopra at American award shows
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has been registering her presence at various American award shows as a part of TV series 'Quantico'.
Style File - Priyanka Chopra
A look at the fashion and style of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.
Bollywood actresses at Cannes Film Festival
Take a look at Bollywood actresses attending the 68th Cannes Film Festival 2015.
