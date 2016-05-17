Edition:
Bollywood at Cannes

Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of film "Loving" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of film "Loving" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Xiao Wen Ju, Actress Sonam Kapoor and model Kate Moss pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of film "Loving" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Model Xiao Wen Ju, Actress Sonam Kapoor and model Kate Moss pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of film "Loving" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Actress Aishwarya Rai (C) takes a selfie with guests as she arrives on red carpet for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016.REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Indian actress Sonam Kapoor arrives on red carpet for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Ma loute" (Slack Bay) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Ma loute" (Slack Bay) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Ma loute" (Slack Bay) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Ma loute" (Slack Bay) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The BFG" (Le Bon Gros Geant) out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai (L) and actress Blake Lively pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "The BFG" (Le Bon Gros Geant) out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Ma loute" (Slack Bay) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Actress Malika Sherawat poses on red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The BFG" (Le Bon Gros Geant) out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 14, 2016.REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actress Malika Sherawat poses on red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The BFG" (Le Bon Gros Geant) out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 14, 2016.REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actress Malika Sherawat poses on red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The BFG" (Le Bon Gros Geant) out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Jimmy's Hall" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Detail of the dress and bracelet of Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat pictured as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Jimmy's Hall" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai blows a kiss as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai blows a kiss as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

(L-R) Cast members Lalit Behl, Ranvir Shorey, Dibakar Banerjee, director Kanu Behl, Shashank Arora and producer Guneet Monga pose during a photocall for the film "Titli" in competition for the category "Un Certain Regard" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Actress Freida Pinto (L) and actress Leila Bekhti pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "The Homesman" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. The festival will run from May 14 to 25. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

