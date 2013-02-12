Bollywood blogger

Malini Agarwal (R), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, poses during a cover photo shoot at the GLAMRS.com magazine studio in Mumbai, January 16, 2013. Agarwal, 35, exemplifies what aspirational India is all about - She's bubbly, energetic, and describes herself as "India's blogging princess" and a "social media Jedi". She's been called "without a doubt, India's most famous blogger". Her blog, missmalini.com, gets over 250,000 unique visitors a month. It provides a steady diet of Bollywood gossip, fashion, food and entertainment to a legion of followers. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash