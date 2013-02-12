Bollywood blogger

Edition:
<p>Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, poses for a picture as she blogs from her living room in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Malini Agarwal (R), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, poses during a cover photo shoot at the GLAMRS.com magazine studio in Mumbai, January 16, 2013. Agarwal, 35, exemplifies what aspirational India is all about - She's bubbly, energetic, and describes herself as "India's blogging princess" and a "social media Jedi". She's been called "without a doubt, India's most famous blogger". Her blog, missmalini.com, gets over 250,000 unique visitors a month. It provides a steady diet of Bollywood gossip, fashion, food and entertainment to a legion of followers. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>The hands of Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, are pictured as she blogs from her living room in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Malini Agarwal (R), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, sits with her blogging staff at her office in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, speaks on her mobile phone as she travels in the back seat of a car to a cover photo shoot in Mumbai, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Malini Agarwal (R), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, and her friend inspect themslves in an elevator mirror as they touch up their make-up during a visit to a nightclub in Mumbai, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, walks up the stairs to her office in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Malini Agarwal (L), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, dances with a friend at a newly-opened nightclub in Mumbai, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Malini Agarwal (2nd L), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, attends a dinner hosted by the wine society of India with her husband Nowshad Rizwanullah (L) at the Pali Village Cafe in Mumbai, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A domestic helper serves tea to Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, and her husband Nowshad Rizwanullah as they blog from her living room in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, carries her laptop and a shopping bag as she leaves her apartment to go to her office in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Malini Agarwal (L), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, smiles as she dances with a friend at a newly-opened nightclub in Mumbai, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A DJ spins music at a newly opened nightclub in Mumbai, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, sits at her office in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, poses for a picture with her friends at the "Ren by China Garden" nightclub in Mumbai, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, attends a meeting before a cover photo shoot at the GLAMRS.com magazine studio in Mumbai, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, works while being filmed by a crew at a hotel in Mumbai, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>The shoes of Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, are pictured as she has her make up done before a cover photo shoot at the GLAMRS.com magazine studio in Mumbai, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, smokes a cigarette during a break at a cover photo shoot at the GLAMRS.com magazine studio in Mumbai, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, has a drink while standing next to the bar at the Ren by China Garden nightclub in Mumbai, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, uses her mobile phone to check messages, to tweet and upload Instagram pictures as she travels home in a car after a cover photo shoot in Mumbai, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, and her husband Nowshad Rizwanullah sit on a couch as they blog from their living room in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Pink shoes belonging to Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, are pictured on the floor in her living room in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, stands outside a nightclub as she waits for her friends in Mumbai, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A laptop bearing the missmalini.com logo and cushions bearing the website's name are pictured on a sofa in the living room of Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

