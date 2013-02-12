Bollywood blogger
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, poses for a picture as she blogs from her living room in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, poses for a picture as she blogs from her living room in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal (R), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, poses during a cover photo shoot at the GLAMRS.com magazine studio in Mumbai, January 16, 2013. Agarwal, 35, exemplifies what aspirational India is all about - She's bubbly, energetic, and...more
Malini Agarwal (R), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, poses during a cover photo shoot at the GLAMRS.com magazine studio in Mumbai, January 16, 2013. Agarwal, 35, exemplifies what aspirational India is all about - She's bubbly, energetic, and describes herself as "India's blogging princess" and a "social media Jedi". She's been called "without a doubt, India's most famous blogger". Her blog, missmalini.com, gets over 250,000 unique visitors a month. It provides a steady diet of Bollywood gossip, fashion, food and entertainment to a legion of followers. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
The hands of Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, are pictured as she blogs from her living room in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
The hands of Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, are pictured as she blogs from her living room in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal (R), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, sits with her blogging staff at her office in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal (R), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, sits with her blogging staff at her office in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, speaks on her mobile phone as she travels in the back seat of a car to a cover photo shoot in Mumbai, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, speaks on her mobile phone as she travels in the back seat of a car to a cover photo shoot in Mumbai, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal (R), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, and her friend inspect themslves in an elevator mirror as they touch up their make-up during a visit to a nightclub in Mumbai, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal (R), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, and her friend inspect themslves in an elevator mirror as they touch up their make-up during a visit to a nightclub in Mumbai, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, walks up the stairs to her office in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, walks up the stairs to her office in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal (L), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, dances with a friend at a newly-opened nightclub in Mumbai, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal (L), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, dances with a friend at a newly-opened nightclub in Mumbai, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal (2nd L), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, attends a dinner hosted by the wine society of India with her husband Nowshad Rizwanullah (L) at the Pali Village Cafe in Mumbai, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal (2nd L), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, attends a dinner hosted by the wine society of India with her husband Nowshad Rizwanullah (L) at the Pali Village Cafe in Mumbai, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A domestic helper serves tea to Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, and her husband Nowshad Rizwanullah as they blog from her living room in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A domestic helper serves tea to Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, and her husband Nowshad Rizwanullah as they blog from her living room in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, carries her laptop and a shopping bag as she leaves her apartment to go to her office in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, carries her laptop and a shopping bag as she leaves her apartment to go to her office in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal (L), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, smiles as she dances with a friend at a newly-opened nightclub in Mumbai, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal (L), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, smiles as she dances with a friend at a newly-opened nightclub in Mumbai, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A DJ spins music at a newly opened nightclub in Mumbai, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A DJ spins music at a newly opened nightclub in Mumbai, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, sits at her office in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, sits at her office in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, poses for a picture with her friends at the "Ren by China Garden" nightclub in Mumbai, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, poses for a picture with her friends at the "Ren by China Garden" nightclub in Mumbai, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, attends a meeting before a cover photo shoot at the GLAMRS.com magazine studio in Mumbai, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, attends a meeting before a cover photo shoot at the GLAMRS.com magazine studio in Mumbai, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, works while being filmed by a crew at a hotel in Mumbai, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, works while being filmed by a crew at a hotel in Mumbai, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
The shoes of Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, are pictured as she has her make up done before a cover photo shoot at the GLAMRS.com magazine studio in Mumbai, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
The shoes of Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, are pictured as she has her make up done before a cover photo shoot at the GLAMRS.com magazine studio in Mumbai, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, smokes a cigarette during a break at a cover photo shoot at the GLAMRS.com magazine studio in Mumbai, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, smokes a cigarette during a break at a cover photo shoot at the GLAMRS.com magazine studio in Mumbai, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, has a drink while standing next to the bar at the Ren by China Garden nightclub in Mumbai, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, has a drink while standing next to the bar at the Ren by China Garden nightclub in Mumbai, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, uses her mobile phone to check messages, to tweet and upload Instagram pictures as she travels home in a car after a cover photo shoot in Mumbai, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, uses her mobile phone to check messages, to tweet and upload Instagram pictures as she travels home in a car after a cover photo shoot in Mumbai, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, and her husband Nowshad Rizwanullah sit on a couch as they blog from their living room in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, and her husband Nowshad Rizwanullah sit on a couch as they blog from their living room in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Pink shoes belonging to Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, are pictured on the floor in her living room in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Pink shoes belonging to Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, are pictured on the floor in her living room in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, stands outside a nightclub as she waits for her friends in Mumbai, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, stands outside a nightclub as she waits for her friends in Mumbai, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A laptop bearing the missmalini.com logo and cushions bearing the website's name are pictured on a sofa in the living room of Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A laptop bearing the missmalini.com logo and cushions bearing the website's name are pictured on a sofa in the living room of Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Next Slideshows
Killing Bin Laden
The operation that killed the al Qaeda leader.
Stampede in Allahabad
Scores of people were killed in a stampede as Hindus returned from a river dip at the Kumbh Mela.
Blizzard strikes
A record-breaking blizzard hammers the Northeast.
Welcome to POSCO country
Locals protest against the planned construction of a $12 billion steel mill by South Korea's POSCO in Orissa.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.