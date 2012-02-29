Bollywood Fashion Diaries
Sonam Kapoor arrives at the Burberry 2012 Autumn/Winter womenswear collection show during London Fashion Week in London February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Malaika Arora Khan arrives in Toronto June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Deepika Padukone poses on the red carpet of the bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
Bipasha Basu smiles during a news conference to promote her new film "Jodi Breakers" in Ahmedabad February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan arrives at the opening ceremony of the 11th Marrakech International Film Festival (FIFM) December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jean Blondin
Jacqueline Fernandez poses for a picture on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Kareena Kapoor poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of RA.One at the O2 Arena in London October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files
Malaika Arora arrives on the green carpet during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese/Files
Dia Mirza poses for a picture on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Sonam Kapoor arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Artist" by director Michel Hazanavicius in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Files
Bipasha Basu presents a creation by Rocky S and Queenie during the first day of Lakme India Fashion Week in Mumbai March 5, 2010. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Katrina Kaif is seen on the set of her upcoming film "Mere Brother ki Dulhan" in Agra April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
Priyanka Chopra arrives on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Toronto on June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese /Files
Kangana Ranawat poses for a picture on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Sophia Chaudhary poses for a picture on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Jacqueline Fernandez walks on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Hrithik Roshan (R) and his wife Sussanne Khan Roshan pose for photographers as they arrive at the premiere of "Kites" in New York City May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/Files
Anushka Sharma arrives before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Bollywood actress Genelia D'Souza arrives on the green carpet during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese/Files
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files
