Bollywood in 2012
Actor Ranbir Kapoor gestures during the unveiling of Nissan Motor Co's new Evalia car at India's Auto Expo in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Actress Katrina Kaif poses with Audi's new SUV Q3 car during India's Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Actor Amitabh Bachchan (C) flies a kite during a shoot for a movie "Khushboo Gujarat ki" (or Fragrance of Gujarat) to promote tourism in Gujarat, at Raipur in Ahmedabad January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Actor Salman Khan (seated) waits with Katrina Kaif in a convertible car on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Actor Salman Khan (R) drives with Katrina Kaif in a convertible car on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Actress Sonam Kapoor arrives at the Burberry 2012 Autumn/Winter womenswear collection show during London Fashion Week in London February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Actors Anil Kapoor (L) and Bipasha Basu arrive at a media event to announce the venue of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards, at a hotel in Singapore April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Actor Saif Ali Khan is escorted by the police at a police station in Mumbai February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Actress Madhuri Dixit (L) poses with a waxwork model of herself at Madame Tussauds in London March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Actors John Abraham (R) and Akshay Kumar share a light moment at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Actor Dharmendra Singh Deol attends a press conference announcing that Toronto will host the first ever Punjabi International Film Academy Awards (PIFAA) in Toronto, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) performs during the inauguration ceremony of a film city at Chandrakona village, west of Kolkata April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Dancers perform with pink umbrellas, while dancing to the Bollywood song "Zoobi Doobi", during the annual Cherry Blossom Festival celebrations in Vancouver, British Columbia April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A man rides a motorbike past a mural of the classic Bollywood movie "Anarkali" on the wall of a building in Mumbai May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha smiles during a promotional event for her upcoming movie 'Rowdy Rathore' in Ahmedabad May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Ator Shah Rukh Khan displays the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket trophy during a news conference at his residence in Mumbai May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture as she arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Actress Mallika Sherawat arrives for the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. Picture taken May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Chitrangada Singh poses for photos after the opening news conference of the 13th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Singapore June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Actors Sharman Joshi (L) and Boman Irani, cast members of "Ferrari Ki Sawaari", wave chequered flags as they pose with a Ferrari F430 Spider car during a photo call at the Singapore F1 pit building, June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Actor Ranbir Kapoor poses for a picture as he arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Actress Vidya Balan poses with the Best Actress in a Leading Role Award trophy, backstage at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Dimple Kapadia (C), wife of actor Rajesh Khanna, arrives at the venue of his funeral on a float containing his body in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Arvind Kejriwal (R), a member of veteran social activist Anna Hazare's team, who is on a hunger strike, speaks with actor Anupam Kher in New Delhi August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The members of the media are reflected on the sunglasses of actor Shah Rukh Khan during a news conference in Srinagar September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) speaks with actress Katrina Kaif during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee (C) speaks with actor Amitabh Bachchan (L) as actor Shah Rukh Khan watches during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10,...more
Actor Shahrukh Khan arrives at the Taj Palace hotel in Marrakech, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People react after buying tickets for the movie "Don - The King is back" at the upcoming 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A cinema goer watches a Bollywood film at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
